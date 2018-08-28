Video

Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Paul Hurst will prove the doubters wrong insists Norwich City chief Daniel Farke.

Hurst was dismissed on Thursday after a dire five-month spell at Portman Road left the Blues rooted to the foot of the Championship.

Paul Lambert is poised to cross the East Anglian divide to replace Hurst, but the departed Town chief can count on an unlikely ally.

“I don’t look so much what happens a few miles away but when a colleague has to go you always feel for him,” said Farke. “He did pretty well in recent seasons. You feel for him that sometimes it doesn’t work and he has to go so quickly.

“I am pretty sure he will analyse this time and he will bounce back and have a really good future because he is a really good coach and full of potential. He will prove this and I wish him all the best.

“It is tough if you don’t pick up results. It is difficult to sit in this chair as a coach - whether you are a younger coach like Paul Hurst, or a bit older like Steve Bruce, who has done so much good work in this business.

“Sometimes you have to accept there are some other ideas.

“Sympathy is the wrong word. You feel for a fellow colleague. If you work in this business then at times you know you will not be allowed to go further on. Thankfully in my career I was always allowed to finish my contracts.

“There are not many coaches who can get to the end of their career and do not have to speak about being sacked.

“Even (Pep) Guardiola said there will be the day when he is sacked and if a high quality coach has to think about this it shouldn’t take anything away if it happens to you in this business. Paul will return stronger than before.”