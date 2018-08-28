Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings

Heavy Showers

PUBLISHED: 06:00 28 October 2018

Kane Vincent-Young gets caught by the high boot of Michael O'Connor during yesterday's 1-0 win over Lincoln City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Kane Vincent-Young gets caught by the high boot of Michael O'Connor during yesterday's 1-0 win over Lincoln City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United correspondent, CARL MARSTON, awards his Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s fine 1-0 home win over Lincoln City.

Sammie Szmodics celebrates team-mate Frankie Kent's goal, which proved to be the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMSammie Szmodics celebrates team-mate Frankie Kent's goal, which proved to be the winner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rene Gilmartin 7

Superb late save from free-kick

Ryan Jackson 8

Strong in defence, good in attack

Luke Prosser 8

Masterful display at back

Frankie Kent 8

Goal capped excellent afternoon

Kane Vincent-Young 8

So elusive going forward

- ‘This was a man’s game’ – U’s boss McGreal

Harry Pell 8

Bossed the midfield

Tom Lapslie 7

Tenacious, but lost the ball at times

Courtney Senior 8

Teased the Lincoln rearguard

Sammie Szmodics 7

Peppered the target, livewire

Frank Nouble 8

Ruffled a few feathers, great strength

Luke Norris 7

Hard graft leading front-line

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Courtney Senior

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 17:01 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall in front of new manager Paul Lambert this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 18:33 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town caretaker manager Bryan Klug says newly appointed boss Paul Lambert will have seen some problems that are ‘blatantly obvious’ when watching this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall from the stands.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town are roundly beaten at Millwall in front of new boss Lambert

Yesterday, 17:47 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah hits the outside of the Millwall post at The Den Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at Millwall.

Report: Poor goals cost Ipswich again in Millwall loss as Lambert gets a glimpse of job at hand

Yesterday, 16:59 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell challenges for the ball at Millwall Picture Pagepix

Three poor goals cost Ipswich Town dear once again as they were beaten 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon in front of the watching Paul Lambert this afternoon.

Matchday Recap: Blues well-beaten at Millwall as new boss Lambert watches on

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was in the stands as the Blues lost 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Video: ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

Yesterday, 14:22 Andy Warren
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been embracing their new manager ahead of today’s game at Millwall.

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Yesterday, 09:03 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

Nostalgia: Millwall v Ipswich nostalgia: Parkin hits late winner at Millwall in 2005

Yesterday, 05:00 Ross Halls
Darren Currie celebrates opening the scoring at millwall

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to August 27, 2005, when Sam Parkin scored a late winner as 10-man Ipswich beat Millwall 2-1 at the New Den.

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

Fri, 20:49 Jake Foxford
The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s greatest player was given a hero’s send-off as fans lined Portman Road and applauded while Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passed the club.

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Fri, 19:51 Paddy Davitt
Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Hurst will prove the doubters wrong insists Norwich City chief Daniel Farke.

