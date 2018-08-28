Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings
PUBLISHED: 06:00 28 October 2018
Colchester United correspondent, CARL MARSTON, awards his Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s fine 1-0 home win over Lincoln City.
Rene Gilmartin 7
Superb late save from free-kick
Ryan Jackson 8
Strong in defence, good in attack
Luke Prosser 8
Masterful display at back
Frankie Kent 8
Goal capped excellent afternoon
Kane Vincent-Young 8
So elusive going forward
- ‘This was a man’s game’ – U’s boss McGreal
Harry Pell 8
Bossed the midfield
Tom Lapslie 7
Tenacious, but lost the ball at times
Courtney Senior 8
Teased the Lincoln rearguard
Sammie Szmodics 7
Peppered the target, livewire
Frank Nouble 8
Ruffled a few feathers, great strength
Luke Norris 7
Hard graft leading front-line
CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Courtney Senior