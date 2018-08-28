Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Video

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 November 2018

Sammie Szmodics tries to turn his marker during yesterday's 1-0 win over Swindon. Szmodics netted the winner and was the man of the match. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sammie Szmodics tries to turn his marker during yesterday's 1-0 win over Swindon. Szmodics netted the winner and was the man of the match. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 1-0 home win over Swindon Town. Sammie Szmodics scored the winner in first-half stoppage time.

Rene Gilmartin 8

Great save to deny Smith

Ryan Jackson 7

Eager to attack and deliver crosses

Luke Prosser 8

Superb at back despite early booking

Frankie Kent 7

A few errors early on

Kane Vincent-Young 7

Relished battle with McGlashan

- John McGreal’s verdict on the win and Norris’ injury

Tom Lapslie 8

So many tackles and blocks

Harry Pell 8

Dominant in midfield, good shots

Courtney Senior 6

Quieter than previous outing

Sammie Szmodics 8

Goal capped energetic performance

Frank Nouble 8

Pace, power, strength and skill

Luke Norris 6

Stretchered off injured

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics

Topic Tags:

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Yesterday, 18:52 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

Yesterday, 18:51 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Yesterday, 18:19 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert insisted he was proud of his players and the Ipswich Town supporters following his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston this afternoon.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

Yesterday, 17:07 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has called on Ipswich Town fans to throw their support behind his team as he begins his rescue mission with a ‘huge’ home clash with Preston.

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: Chris Sutton: Ignorance isn’t always bliss!

Fri, 18:06 Mike Bacon
Chris Sutton, right. In Mike Bacon's opinion Sutton was a much better player than he is a pundit! Photo: PA

Bacon’s Bites: MIKE BACON takes a look at how Chris Sutton managed to annoy the non-league world, as well as speedway shooting itself in the foot... again!

Video False dawns, raising expectations and preserving records - how Town bosses past fared in opening games

Fri, 16:05 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert takes charge of his first Ipswich Town game this weekend, following in the footsteps of Roy Keane, Mick McCarthy and Joe Royle

Ahead of Paul Lambert’s first game as Ipswich Town boss, ANDY WARREN looks at how recent Blues managers fared in their opening matches in charge

‘Paul being there certainly changes things’ - Neil on the battle of the former Norwich bosses

Fri, 14:34 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert and Alex Neil go head-to-head this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Preston boss Alex Neil admits preparation has been difficult as he prepares to take on Paul Lambert in his opening game as Ipswich Town manager.

Poll ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

Fri, 12:36 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers was part of the Ipswich Town side that avoided relegation in 2012. Picture: STEVE WALLER/ARCHANT

Luke Chambers has been here before.

Most read

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video A teenager who stabbed a 50-year-old in the stomach is among those jailed this week

Perry Wise Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24