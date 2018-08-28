Sunshine and Showers

‘A manager only loses his job if the players are not performing’ – Chambers on Hurst sacking

PUBLISHED: 14:58 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 26 October 2018

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers summoned his team-mates to the training ground yesterday. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers summoned his team-mates to the training ground yesterday. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers says the players need to take responsibility for Paul Hurst being sacked as manager this week.

Luke Chambers gives Paul Hurst a hug after the 3-2 win at Swansea - it proved to be the only victory of his brief time in charge of the Blues. Photo: PagepixLuke Chambers gives Paul Hurst a hug after the 3-2 win at Swansea - it proved to be the only victory of his brief time in charge of the Blues. Photo: Pagepix

Hurst, along with assistant Chris Doig and staff members Chris Skitt and Nathan Winder, were let go by owner Marcus Evans yesterday with the Blues bottom of the Championship table.

Experienced former Norwich, Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke boss Paul Lambert will be announced as the club’s new boss tomorrow morning and then watch from the stands as Bryan Klug takes charge of a crunch clash at Millwall.

MORE: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

“A manager only loses his job if the players are not performing to the levels they should be,” said Chambers, the Blues having claimed just nine points from their opening 14 games.

“We have to take a lot of responsibility and try and step up to that plate. There is no hiding place. Our individual and collective performances have not been good enough so far and we find ourselves where we are.

MORE: Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager before Millwall clash

“It’s an opportunity – if selected – for everyone to put in a performance at Millwall at the weekend and really take responsibility.

“I’m sure the owner is down the line with who he wants to bring in and it will be a new start for everyone. Hopefully the clean slate can help us climb the table.”

Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers walk from the pitch following last weekend's poor 2-0 home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve WallerCole Skuse and Luke Chambers walk from the pitch following last weekend's poor 2-0 home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

MORE: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Chambers summoned his team-mates to Playford Road on their scheduled day off yesterday – the squad meeting came less than 24 hours after the 2-0 defeat at Leeds and just hours before the news of Hurst’s departure was made public.

“You’d have to ask him that,” said Klug. “I’m guessing that’s showing that the players are caring. I don’t know what the meeting was about. I did see them in though when I wasn’t expecting them in.

MORE: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

“In other sports players will have a lot more say than in football. It’s not generally acknowledged that players will have a big say but if they feel they need to get a few things out in the open that’s fine by me.

“I’m guessing that might have been what happened, I don’t know.”

