‘A different voice can be beneficial’ - Hurst confirms coach Hogg is working with first-team

Chris Hogg is working with the Ipswich Town first team. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Hurst believes a ‘different voice’ can benefit his Ipswich Town side after confirming Chris Hogg has stepped up to help coach the first team.

Chris Hogg before the match at Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. Picture Pagepix Chris Hogg before the match at Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. Picture Pagepix

Hogg has been in joint-charge of the Blues’ Under 23s alongside Gerard Nash and worked with the first-team under Bryan Klug following Mick McCarthy’s departure in April.

He played a part in taking the warm-up prior to Saturday’s loss to QPR and Hurst believes Hogg, the son-in-law of Ipswich Town legend George Burley, has something to offer alongside himself and assistant Chris Doig.

“Yes, we’ve asked Chris to come and work with the first team and do some coaching with us,” Hurst said.

“I’ve been impressed with him and Gerard in terms of the work they’ve done and I just felt with Chris, just a different voice, something different, and obviously he has a relationship with some of the younger players, that it would be beneficial, so we’ve asked him to come and work with us.

“When we first came in continuity was one of the first things mentioned. What I said from the start is that I don’t mind that idea at all but I’ve got to think that they’re the right sort of people to do that.

“There’s no point just saying do it and not actually thinking they’re good enough. So we’ve taken a bit of time to look at it and have seen how the lads work and I think there are some good coaches here, that’s for sure.

“I think it fits with what the owner wanted. For me it’s something different. That’s something me and Chris (Doig) have not had the luxury of in the past, it’s always just been us two and I think it’ll help the transition for players as well.”

When asked what Hogg’s title is, Hurst replied: “He’s first-team coach at the minute but people get obsessed with titles.

“Basically, the players have been told he’s working with us and to give him the respect that I would expect any member of staff to get anyway.”