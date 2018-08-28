U’s look to extend marvellous home record

Rene Gilmartin, left, and Ryan Jackson celebrate after the final whistle following last Saturday's 1-0 win over Lincoln. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United have the best home record in League Two, a prime reason why they are riding so high in League Two, and they have another chance to make home advantage count when mid-table Swindon Town visit this afternoon.

John McGreal’s men have bagged an impressive 18 points from their first eight matches at the Jobserve Community Stadium, with six wins and just two defeats.

League leaders Lincoln City were the last visitors to be put in their place, at the home of the ambitious Essex club, beaten 1-0 last weekend, and the U’s even have the prize of a possible top-three berth if they can see off the Robins today, and other results go their way.

“The fact we could go into the top three is always going to have a bearing, if only because people are talking about it,” admitted U’s boss John McGreal.

“But really it’s just about three points at stake.

“It would be lovely to keep it going, but it’s always going to be a tough match after previously beating the league leaders.

“At least we are at home again, and trying to win three more points. The Lincoln match had been built up, because of being beaten the previous week at Grimsby (1-0), but credit to the boys for doing it,” added McGreal.

The U’s are the joint highest scorers in the league (30 goals), and the highest scorers at home (18), facts not lost on leading goalscorer Luke Norris.

In fact, eight-goal marksman Norris, who is up against his old team this afternoon, believes that opponents are beginning to fear playing the U’s.

“I think a few people had their doubts, about whether we could beat some of the top teams, when we failed to beat Mansfield (1-1 away draw), Bury beat us (2-1 at home) and we only draw at Oldham (3-3),” explained Norris.

“So the win over Lincoln was important, and I’m sure a lot of the teams are now looking at us.

“I don’t think many teams are going to want to come and play at Colchester. A lot of teams are noticing what sort of team we are.

“If you are going to get promoted, you need a good home record. You are not going to get promoted on a good away record and bad home form – you always need to have a good home record.

“We want to keep winning at home, and if we can keep picking up points away, to average two points per match, that would suit us,” added Norris