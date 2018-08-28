Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Norris targets top three ahead of visit of former club Swindon

PUBLISHED: 05:30 02 November 2018

Luke Norris keeps his eye on the ball, during last weekend's 1-0 win over Lincoln City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Luke Norris keeps his eye on the ball, during last weekend's 1-0 win over Lincoln City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Luke Norris is targeting the top three as Colchester United entertain his former club, Swindon Town, at the Jobserve Community Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Luke Norris, celebrates one of his eight goals this season, this one against Bury. Picture: STEVE WALLERLuke Norris, celebrates one of his eight goals this season, this one against Bury. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Luke Norris is targeting the top three as Colchester United entertain his former club, Swindon Town, at the Jobserve Community Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The U’s made it six wins out of eight home league starts, by toppling league leaders Lincoln City 1-0 last weekend.

John McGreal’s men have moved up to fifth spot, and are now only one point adrift of third-placed Exeter City, who currently occupy the third and final automatic promotion slot.

A win for the U’s, over the Robins tomorrow, combined with Exeter (away at Tranmere) and fourth-placed Newport (away at Carlisle) both failing to win, would see the Essex club bursting into the top three.

Luke Norris' shot just evades Crawley Town keeper Glenn Morris's finger-tips to notch the U's third in a 3-1 win. Picture: STEVE WALLERLuke Norris' shot just evades Crawley Town keeper Glenn Morris's finger-tips to notch the U's third in a 3-1 win. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“We want to keep it going,” continued Norris, who moved from Swindon over the summer on a three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

“We want more of the same, and we need to follow up last Saturday’s big result over Lincoln with another good result.

“We hadn’t beaten any of the top teams, before last weekend, so it was an important win for us. It was a big occasion, and a heated game at times, but we nullified their attack.

“It was a tight game, and there wasn’t that much in it, but I thought we deserved to win.

“Keeping a clean-sheet is so important, because we are a team that always has goals in us. We can score goals from all over the pitch, so if we can keep a clean-sheet then we will almost certainly get the three points.

“The top three is our main target, and I think we have a really good chance of getting into that position.

“Over time, the points gap between teams will start to get bigger and bigger, so we want to make sure that we are up there,” added Norris.

Goal poacher Norris, a product of Brentford’s Academy, has already plundered eight goals in 16 first-team appearances for his new club Colchester, and seven in 14 league outings.

The 25-year-old has not looked back, since his switch from the County Ground, despite being hampered by injury during the first few weeks of the campaign.

And naturally he is looking forward to the visit of his old club Swindon, who last weekend ended a lean spell of seven games without victory, by winning 2-1 at Notts County.

“I did have some good times at Swindon,” explained Norris.

“My first year there was a bad year, because we got relegated. There was stuff going on behind the scenes that held us back.

“But last season was a good one for me. I scored 14 goals (in 38 matches) in what ended up being an injury-plagued season, so that wasn’t bad.

“However, we should have achieved lot more than what we managed.

“I had an ongoing shoulder injury towards the end of last year, but that’s now been all sorted and I am reaping the rewards.

“Swindon had the option of taking up a third year, on my contract, which they did.

“I had struggled to play, at the end of last season, because of my shoulder, and I didn’t really know where I was going to be, going forward.

“But I thought it was about time for a change, in terms of moving to Colchester over the summer.

“The opportunity came along for a move, and I’m pleased that I made the decision because I think we have a very good chance of achieving something this season.

“We are high up in the league, and personally I have scored a lot of goals.

“I think we (Colchester) have a really good chance of beating them this weekend, because they’ve been a bit hit-and-miss and have struggled for form.”

U’s boss John McGreal has no new injuries, ahead of the visit of 13th-placed Swindon.

Topic Tags:

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

27 minutes ago Andy Warren
Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Luke Chambers believes the appointment of Paul Lambert offers some members of the Ipswich Town squad a much-needed fresh start.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Yesterday, 20:56 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is confident he will save the club from relegation and insists he hopes to stay in charge for years to come.

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

7 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Follow live coverage of Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM as Lambert, new staff and Milne all face questions

Yesterday, 17:44 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is taking questions at the Supporters' Club AGM. Photo: Ross Halls

It’s the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM tonight and new boss Paul Lambert will be in attendance.

Video ‘Maybe things have been lifted a little bit’ - Chambers on Hurst, Lambert, talk of bust-ups and pulling together

Yesterday, 16:22 Andy Warren
Skipper Luke Chambers applauds fans after the final whistle against West Ham in July. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst’s departure, Paul Lambert’s arrival and the mood in the Ipswich Town camp ahead of a vital clash against Preston this weekend.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal in the cup and progress in Europe

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
On this day in 2000, Town knocked Arsenal out of the Worthington Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and there’s plenty of cup games included today, from a League Cup win over Arsenal to UEFA Cup success in Sweden.

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Six years ago to this day, Ipswich Town appointed Mick McCarthy to get them out of trouble. STUART WATSON looks at the symmetry between then and now.

Video ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

Wed, 17:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert knows Ipswich Town will need ‘a little bit of help’ in January but doesn’t believe the squad needs a radical overhaul once the transfer window opens.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Joe Royle’s reign begins with a win in Europe

Wed, 15:00 Ross Halls
Joe Royle was in the Ipswich dug out for the first time on this day in 2002

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and somewhat suitably, today features the first game in charge for a much-loved former Blues boss.

Video ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Wed, 13:04 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has been impressed with the attitude of his Ipswich Town players during his first few days at the club’s Playford Road training base.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Organised crime gang carried out £2m worth of burglaries across East Anglia

A crime gang comitted burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Video WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

Video ‘Maybe things have been lifted a little bit’ - Chambers on Hurst, Lambert, talk of bust-ups and pulling together

Skipper Luke Chambers applauds fans after the final whistle against West Ham in July. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24