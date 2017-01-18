Competitors vote Stradbroke Triathlon as runner-up in Best UK Triathlon 2016 award

Competitors at last year's Stradbroke Triathlon. Sarah Evans,Richard Lloyd,Kim Harkett. Sarah Lucy brown

A Suffolk triathlon has been voted one of the best in the UK – after only its second year.

Stradbroke Triathlon came runner-up in the Best UK Triathlon 2016 award, based on reviews from competitors, coming a close second to Eastbourne Triathlon out of a total of 247 events.

Maria Smith, organiser for Strabroke Swim & Fitness Centre, said: “Last year’s event was fantastic, the atmosphere was amazing, we had so much support from the local people, several of whom volunteered to be marshals for the event.”

Carolyn Hatton, of organisers Active Outdoor Sport, thanked the “wonderful volunteers” for their support, including Norfolk & Suffolk 4x4 Response, Fressingfield Scouts and Stradbroke Community Centre.

This year’s event is on May 20 and 21 in aid of Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, which provides specialist volunteer doctors and paramedics to treat patients who require an enhanced medical care before they reach hospital.

Ben Hall, Operations Manager for SAR, said: “We’re delighted to be the charity partner for the Stradbroke Triathlon this year. It’s exciting to be associated with a high quality local sporting event in the county where our volunteer clinicians live and work.”

