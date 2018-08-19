Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 26°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

Overton takes three wickets as Essex struggle against Somerset

PUBLISHED: 20:34 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:34 20 August 2018

Essex's Ryan ten Doeschate, who top-scored with 73 against Somerset.

Essex's Ryan ten Doeschate, who top-scored with 73 against Somerset.

PA Archive/PA Images

Jamie Overton led the way with three wickets as Somerset established a first innings lead of 133 on the second day of the Specsavers County Championship match with Essex at Taunton.

The 24-year-old pace bowler confirmed the return to form and fitness he showed in the Vitality Blast group matches by taking three for 40 from 8.4 overs to help bowl out the visitors for 191 in reply to 324.

There were two wickets each for seamer Josh Davey and left-arm spinner Jack Leach, with only Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate (73) showing much resistance.

By the close, Somerset had extended their advantage to 165 by posting 32 for one in their second innings. They look well set to press for their fifth Championship win of the season.

The day began with the hosts 308 for seven in their first innings and soon featured a milestone for Australian seamer Peter Siddle. After dismissing Lewis Gregory, who played a ball onto his stumps having made 47, Siddle claimed his 500th first class wicket when knocking back Jack Leach’s middle stump and finished with five for 80.

Jamie Porter had last man Davey caught at slip and Somerset had added only 16 to their overnight score. But that was as good as it got for Essex, who soon plunged into trouble.

An opening stand of 25 ended when Nick Browne, on 13, edged a catch behind off Davey. Soon it was 29 for three as Gregory pinned Varun Chopra lbw moving across his stumps for 16 and Tom Westley shouldered arms to a Davey inswinger, which uprooted his off stump.

Ravi Bopara (15) was well caught by diving wicketkeeper Steve Davies to give Overton his first wicket, and a half-century stand between Dan Lawrence and ten Doeschate ended with the total on 106 as Lawrence, who made 28, fell lbw pushing forward to Leach.

Adam Wheater perished for 10, edging Leach to Gregory at slip. And when Simon Harmer was caught and bowled off a leading edge by off-spinner Dom Bess, Essex were 137 for seven, still 38 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

Essex skipper ten Doeschate moved to his half-century in the final session off 108 balls, while Siddle (12) helped add 37 for the eighth wicket. Overton finally got through ten Doeschate’s defences to trap him in front, and also dismissed Porter.

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Yesterday, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Yesterday, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Hurst makes no loan progress but plays down move for Swansea-bound Carter-Vickers

Yesterday, 15:44 Andy Warren
Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst revealed there has been no progress regarding incoming loanees and played down the chances of a move for former Blues defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Harrison, Skuse and Nolan all shake off knocks for Derby trip

Yesterday, 15:23 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is fit to face Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst is pleased to have no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby.

‘I’m in the place where I want to be’ - Bialkowski would be happy to finish career with Blues

Yesterday, 14:50 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski would happily finish his career as an Ipswich Town player. Picture: STEVE WALLER

If Bartosz Bialkowski ultimately finishes his career as an Ipswich Town player he will do so a happy man.

Video: Watch Town boss Hurst on Waghorn, Lampard and the Blues’ trip to Derby

Yesterday, 13:38 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby County.

Ipswich Town Women stung by Wasps in first game of season

Yesterday, 11:16 Kieren Standley
Captain Amanda Crump scored Town's only goal of the game Picture: ROSS HALLS

Women’s National League

Crawley Wasps 5

Ipswich Town 1

Ipswich Town Women got their new campaign off to the worst possible start as they suffered a convincing 5-1 defeat to newly-promoted Crawley Wasps on the opening day of the new National League season, writes Kieren Standley.

‘The fans were all the way behind us... we’re gelling well’ - Donacien on Town’s united front

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Janci Donacien put in an excellent display against Aston Villa. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Janoi Donacien immediately felt a sense of togetherness following his arrival at Ipswich Town.

Opinion: The Verdict: Villa draw adds more pieces to the Paul Hurst puzzle... but it’s nowhere near finished yet

Sunday, August 19, 2018 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst's Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Saturday with Trevoh Chalobah scoring the Blues' goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren gives his Sunday verdict at the end of a week where Ipswich Town exited the Carabao Cup to Exeter and drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

‘The crowd got behind them and there’s obviously a different atmosphere’ - Bruce on Town draw

Sunday, August 19, 2018
Villa manager Steve Bruce. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce believes his side played better against a full strength Ipswich side than they did after the Blues were reduced to 10 men.

Most read

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming Universal Credit

Maureen Reynel at FIND’s Ipswich foodbank. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24