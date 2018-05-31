Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby.

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

“Derby are a good team even though they’ve been beaten a couple of times, but you see enough in those to know they play good football,” manager Paul Hurst said.

“It certainly won’t be an easy game and they will be wanting to get a reaction after getting beat.

“We need to do all we can to impose our game on Derby.”

The game will see Ipswich take on Martyn Waghorn, following the striker’s move to Pride Park two weeks ago.