Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

PUBLISHED: 21:39 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:27 21 August 2018

Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Grant Ward is closed down by Mason Bennett during the first half at Derby Picture PagepixGrant Ward is closed down by Mason Bennett during the first half at Derby Picture Pagepix

The Blues lost at Pride Park for the first time in nearly 12 years as goals from Joe Ledley and former Ipswich loanee Tom Lawrence ensured the visitors left with nothing.

Hurst’s men struggled to keep the ball in midfield and left strikers Ellis Harrison and Kayden Jackson isolated in the lone forward role during their shifts on the pitch, resulting in little action for Rams goalkeeper Scott Carson.

It’s now just two points from four Championship games so far for Hurst, with his next chance to pick up the illusive first victory coming at boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

A fast start has been a notable feature of the Blues under Paul Hurst, but it was not in evidence on this occasion.

It was Derby who looked the more likely to make things happy in the early stages, with the Rams’ midfield retaining the ball better and feeding Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence in wide areas. The best they produced, though, was a blocked Lawrence free-kick and a flashed shot from David Nugent which flew past the post.

Ipswich were finding it harder to keep the ball and harder still to bring Ellis Harrison into the game as the Welshman once again toiled in attack during the first period, with Grant Ward proving the best offensive outlet for the Blues. Indeed, the former Tottenham man was the only Ipswich player to test Scott Carson in the Ipswich goal, as his shot skipped up off the turf and was collected by the former England international.

The visitors came more into the contest as the half went on, with neither side able to break the deadlock before the break, with the pattern continuing after the interval.

However, it was the Rams who took the lead as a half-cleared corner fell to the feet of Wales international Ledley, who fired his shot home into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIXTrevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

It was soon 2-0, with a familiar face on the scoresheet as Lawrence first won a free-kick off of Toto Nsiala on the edge of the box, before rifling his set-piece past a wrong-footed Bartosz Bialkowski in the Ipswich goal. The Pole got a hand to the ball but it wasn’t strong enough to keep it out.

Hurst brought Kayden Jackson into the game and try and drag his side back into the contest, but the Blues were unable to harness the pace of the lightning-quick 24-year-old as they fell to defeat.

Derby County: Carson; Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Forsyth; Bryson, Evans (Ledley 27), Mount; Bennett (Jozefzoon 69), Lawrence, Nugent (Marriott 77)

Trevoh Chalobah is off target early on at Derby Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah is off target early on at Derby Picture Pagepix

Subs: Roos, Wisdom, Lowe, Ledley, Waghorn,

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski; Donacien, Chambers, Nsiala, Knudsen; Chalobah, Skuse (Downes 55), Nolan; Ward, Edwards (Roberts 75), Harrison (Jackson 63)

Subs: Gerken, Spence, Kenlock, Downes, Sears

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 23:03 Stuart Watson
A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has called upon his players to believe in themselves more following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 22:11 Stuart Watson
Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in a Championship match tonight. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Yesterday, 22:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

Yesterday, 21:39 Andy Warren
Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Yesterday, 18:20 Andy Warren
Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

Hurst and Lampard meet as equals this evening... but they’ve taken very different routes to get there

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Frank Lampard and Paul Hurst will go head-to-head this evening. Picture: PA/PAGEPIX

Paul Hurst and Frank Lampard will meet on the Pride Park touchline as equals this evening, but the two managers have taken very different routes to get there.

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Mon, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Mon, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Hurst makes no loan progress but plays down move for Swansea-bound Carter-Vickers

Mon, 15:44 Andy Warren
Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst revealed there has been no progress regarding incoming loanees and played down the chances of a move for former Blues defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Harrison, Skuse and Nolan all shake off knocks for Derby trip

Mon, 15:23 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is fit to face Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst is pleased to have no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby.

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24