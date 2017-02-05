Rain

Double triumph for Thomas Gainsborough School

11:33 07 February 2017

The Thomas Gainsborough School under 16 county basketball champions

The Thomas Gainsborough School under 16 county basketball champions

Archant

A school is celebrating a double sporting triumph after achieving county girls basketball success at Under-16s and Under-14s level.

The Thomas Gainsborough School under 14 county basketball championsThe Thomas Gainsborough School under 14 county basketball champions

Thomas Gainsborough School, in Great Cornard, were big winners at the county finals day at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.

Their under-16s girls beat Kesgrave High School 52-18, while their Under-14s counterparts beat Northgate High School 57-47.

Vicki Brownsell, PE teacher at the school, paid tribute to the two teams who are bolstered by players who have represented the East of England and the successful Ipswich Basketball Club – as well as Year 10 Ella Pearson who has played for England.

She said: “The two teams played exceptionally well and were fantastic role models.

“The school is very proud of their achievements.”

