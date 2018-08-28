Jackson used to play in the shadow of Elland Road... now he wants to perform under the lights

Kayden Jackson used to play non-league football in Bradford and Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

This evening’s game at Leeds United highlights exactly how far Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has come.

Kayden Jackson reacts as the ball gets away from him. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kayden Jackson reacts as the ball gets away from him. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 24-year-old has worked his way from non-league football to the Championship and, rewind six years or so, he could be found playing in the West Yorkshire League for Field AFC.

The Bradford-born striker played in the shadow of Elland Road in those days, at Beeston’s King Field ground, but is now hoping to get the chance to perform under the lights with plenty of friends and family on hand to watch him in action.

“From the age of 17 and 18 I played for a couple of teams in Bradford, one called Field in the West Yorkshire League and we played against teams like Beeston,” he said.

“The ground where we played Beeston, who are a very small team in Leeds, was overlooking Elland Road and I remember one Saturday playing there while Leeds were playing.

“I can remember the roar coming from the ground and it’s really surreal now to think that I will be there and hopefully playing for Ipswich Town.

“That’s a crazy time to look back on but I wouldn’t change it at all.”

