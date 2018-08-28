Partly Cloudy

Talented Senior proving to be a revelation

PUBLISHED: 06:06 31 October 2018

Courtney Senior, who has been impressing U's boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Courtney Senior, who has been impressing U's boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United are going great guns this season, with the likes of Luke Norris spearheading the attack, Luke Prosser and Frankie Kent marshalling the defence, and summer recruit Harry Pell dominating the midfield battles.

But manager John McGreal saved a special mention for one of the U’s less high-profile players, the very talented Courtney Senior, following his man-of-the-match display in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over league leaders Lincoln City.

Senior, aged just 20, has only played 31 league games for the U’s to date, and started only 21 of them, but he has shown enough to suggest that he has a very bright future at the Community Stadium.

“I echo Courtney as being the man of the match,” enthused McGreal, after the U’s recorded their sixth win from eight home matches, at the expense of Lincoln.

“In such a physical game, he was still able to show what quality he has got. He was fantastic.

“We weathered the early storm, against Lincoln, after they had got the early territory.

“We then got Courtney into the little pockets that we work on, and got Noubs (Frank Nouble) on the ball as well.

“I thought the pace that we had, with Noubs, Szmods (Sammie Szmodics) and Courtney, saw us turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye, getting us up the pitch.

“We had to match Lincoln physically, we had to do that. They are a dominant force but then we feel we are a very physical, dominant force as well, and can play off it at times. I thought we did stand up to them, to a man, while sprinkling it with some fantastic play from the likes of Courtney and Szmods.

“I think Courtney has a fantastic future ahead of him.

“To implement his style of play on that game (against Lincoln), shows what a talented boy he is,” added McGreal.

Ex-Brentford youth teamer Senior, who can operate either as a winger or in a central role behind the striker, has scored three goals so far this season.

His three goals, at home to Port Vale and Cambridge, and away at Morecambe, have coincided with three wins.

The fifth-placed U’s are at home to Swindon on Saturday.

