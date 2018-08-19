‘Stunning’ Fen Tigers crush Colts in KO Cup

Drew Kemp, left, and Danny Ayres led the way for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers in their big KO Cup win over the Belle Vue Colts Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers have one foot placed firmly in the KO Cup Final after a stunning display saw them defeat the Belle Vue Colts 64-25 in the first leg at West Row.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With number one Drew Kemp back in the line up the Fen Tigers – who have won 13 strauight meetings in the league – raced to eight maximum heat advantages during the afternoon with both Kemp and Danny Ayres recording paid five ride maximums.

Although the result may suggest a pretty routine afternoon of speedway, that wasn’t the case with some great heats through the afternoon. Danny Ayres produced a trade mark pass in heat four to sweep past Tom Perry, before Ryan Kinsley did the same to Perry in heat six.

Heat seven was a classic as the improving Matt Marson produced a stunning gate from the outside to lead Ayres and the charging Kyle Bickley, Ayres protecting his partner perfectly for over two laps before Bickley briefing split them off the second bend on lap three.

Ayres quickly re-passed Bickley round the outside to go clear, leaving Marson to block all attempts from Bickley to pass as the duo recorded another 5-1.

Marson’s reserve partner Sam Bebee was not to be left out producing another impressive performance at reserve scoring paid nine.

Heat 13 was another classic as Ayres gated with Jack Smith in second but Kemp stalked Smith before squeezing through the inside for the most classy of passes.

With the Josh Bailey/Jordan Jenkins partnership producing as well there was nowhere for the Colts to go as they failed to gain a heat advantage all meeting. All that was left was for Ayres and Kemp to seal the deal in heat 15 with another 5-1.

Fen Tigers chairman Kevin Jolly said: “It is feeling like we have created a monster, this was a stunning display of power and skill from the team, it has to be the best yet.

“The lads are incredibly still improving and I do not think we have reached our peak yet. Sam and Matt are providing superb support to our top five who are looking so solid.

“Next week we have a big league fixture against Birmingham and I cannot imagine anyone who was here today will want to miss that meeting, the lads are providing so much entertainment.”

Fen Tigers scorers

Danny Ayres 14+1 (5 rides), Drew Kemp 14+1 (5), Josh Bailey 9+1 (4), Ryan Kinsley 8+2 (4), Sam Bebee 8+1 (4), Jordan Jenkins 6+1 (4) and Matt Marson 5+2 (4)