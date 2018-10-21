Fen Tigers have it all to do after 19-point defeat at Eastbourne in National League play-off final

Drew Kemp Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

National League Play-off final, first leg Eastbourne 54 Mildenhall Fen Tigers 35

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have plenty of work to do if they are to win this season’s National League title after a 19-point defeat in the first leg of the play-off final at Arlington last night.

The second leg is at Mildenhall on Thursday.

Mildenhall would have wanted to keep it closer than this and looked on the cards to be doing so before a disastrous heat five saw both guest Kelsey Dugard and Fen Tigers’ No.1 Drew Kemp both crash out of the race.

It gave the home side impetus and indeed the Fen Tigers, from winning three of the first four heats, only won one more all night. Kemp top scored for the visitors with a stoic 11 but the Eagles heat leaders were all very strong.

Missing Jordan Jenkins and Danny Ayres, this was a tough night for the visitors, who will look to make a strong start on Thursday night.

Fen Tigers: Kemp 11, Dugard 0, Bailey 9+3, Kinsley 9, R/R, Beebe 0, Marson 6+1.