Crashes and bangs in store at Foxhall Stadium gala night

PUBLISHED: 13:13 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 31 October 2018

The gala night at Foxhall lights up the night. Picture: CHRIS BERRY

The gala night at Foxhall lights up the night. Picture: CHRIS BERRY

Foxhall Stadium hosts the traditional Spedeworth Motorsports gala night on Saturday, featuring thrilling action on the track and a spectacular fireworks display, writes Dean Cox.

Foxhall Stadium will be packed for the gala night on Saturday. Picture: CHRIS BERRY

On the track, there will be Banger racing, the National 2.0ltr Saloon Stock Cars and the fast and furious Superstox.

In the bangers, 67 cars are are expected to do battle, with local drivers including Gareth Parker, Nathan and Craig Thurlow and Niki Jarvis all set to be in action in a field which has entrants from as far away as Holland.

Two additional racers for the bangers will be BBC Radio Suffolk’s Isaac Chenery and James Hazel, who will be taking part in a special charity race in aid of the BBC’s Children In Need.

Official collectors will be on hand all night for a great cause.

The Superstox bring thrilling action. Picture: CHRIS BERRY

In the saloon stock cars, Saturday sees the grand final of their Shootout Series and with only 24 points between leader Willie Skoyles Junior and second-place Diggy Smith, it promises to be a fascinating clash.

Finally, the Superstox return to contest Round 17 of their Hoosier Racing Tyre Series. They never disappoint, and Ipswich races always seem to have an extra slice of spice.

The popular fireworks display will then cap what looks set to be a dramatic and thrilling night of action at the famous old stadium.

Racing starts at 6, with turnstiles open at 3.30pm.

