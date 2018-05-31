Thrills and spills set for Foxhall on Bank Holiday Monday

The Banger/Caravan Demolition Derby is a highlight of the Foxhall calendar. Picture: DEAN COX Archant

The annual feast of motorsport arrives at Foxhall Stadium this Bank Holiday Monday, writes Dean Cox.

The Bangers are in town, joined by the National Hot Rods and the Grand Prix Midgets, all capped by the famed Banger Caravan Destruction Derby to finish off the day.

For the Bangers it is Round 6 of the Whip St Motors-sponsored Ipswich Track Championship.

Jake Stewart leads the series from Wayne Quinn and Stuart Aldridge, so it will be all to race for as they compete around the quarter-mile oval.

The National Hot Rods return to Foxhall for the first time since their World Championship at the beginning of July.

It’s 2017/18 World Championship round two, so not only it’s a point scoring opportunity, but it is also a chance for some track time at Foxhall in their build-up to the big race again next year.

Shane Bland leads the Points Series from Colin Smith, Colin Hitch and Newmarket’s Chris Haird.

The Grand Prix Midgets visited Foxhall last month for their World Championship and drivers will enjoy the opportunity to unleash all their horsepower on the big oval.

For those who have never seen them in action, these cars are small, colourful, fast and spectacular.

To cap the meeting, the famous Banger/Caravan Demolition Derby, sponsored by Oaks Caravans, will see utter carnage on the track.

The object of the exercise is to eliminate the other cars and caravans so that yours is the last remaining – but you do have to have at least some section of your caravan still attached to your car to be in with a chance of victory.

Racing starts at 2pm and turnstiles open at 12.30pm.

- Advance tickets for the 2018 National Banger Championship of the World at Ipswich on Saturday, October 6, are now on sale and can be purchased online via the Spedeworth website.