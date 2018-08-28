Cloudy

Colchester racer Graves wins national title

PUBLISHED: 15:05 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 25 October 2018

David Groves with the Toyo Tires Production BMW Championship trophy. Picture: VICKI COLES

David Groves with the Toyo Tires Production BMW Championship trophy. Picture: VICKI COLES

Archant

A Colchester racing driver is celebrating after winning the 2018 Toyo Tires Production BMW Championship (PBMWC).

David Graves in action. Picture: VICKI COLES

David Graves, from Graves Motorsport, topped the leaderboard of the national series, based on the popular eighties’ E30 saloons, to claim the championship trophy at the end of the season’s seven weekends.

The number 33 driver finished on the podium in all but two races of this year’s competition, securing a total of seven wins and qualifying in pole position four times at circuits such as Brands Hatch and Donington Park.

Graves said: “Motor racing is a team sport, but that can often get overlooked because spectators only see the car and driver on track.

“Winning the championship has taken so much hard work and dedication, not only from myself, but from everyone in my team. Winning a national championship has always been a dream of mine and now I have finally done it, thanks to their help. I genuinely can’t thank them all enough.

“I would also like to say thank you to all the competitors, as well as the marshals and volunteers who give their time up for free so we can race.”

Graves’ victory was secured at one of the last ever competitive races at Rockingham Motor Speedway before the track closes in December. His BMW 320i marked the event by setting PBMWC’s fastest ever lap at the track in the championship’s 14 year history and claiming a race win.

He first entered the UK-wide championship in 2012 after graduating from oval racing. The 34-year-old’s performance has improved every year, seeing him finish third in the competition in 2017 before being crowned 2018 champion.

He now heads his own race team, running cars for eight drivers across PBMWC and its sister series Toyo Tires Racing Saloons (TTRS) alongside his father Peter and brother Karl.

Racing has always been a family affair for the Graves’, with race support including David’s mum Kaye, cousin, Jon, brother-in-law, James and sister-in-law Gemma, as well as his wife Vicki and friends.

Graves’ championship winning car will be on display at Silverstone’s Motorsport Days Show on 2-3 November.

Poll: Vote: Is it time to change manager at Portman Road?

10:43 Mark Heath
Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town slipped to another defeat in what has been a miserable season so far last night – so is now the time for boss Paul Hurst to go?

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

09:54 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst admits he doesn’t know what owner Marcus Evans is thinking following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Dozzell scores final league goal and Mick Mills returns

11:30 Ross Halls
Jason Dozzell scored on this day in the win over Bury in 1997

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Mick Mills returning to Town as Stoke City manager and fan favourite Jason Dozzell scoring his final league goal for Town.

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Yesterday, 23:08 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Leeds United tonight. Stuart Watson gives his snap verdict.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Town go down to leaders at Elland Road

Yesterday, 22:47 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers complains to the assistant referee at Leeds Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 away defeat by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Report: Blues beaten by new leaders Leeds as pressure increases on boss Hurst

Yesterday, 21:44 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse challenges Kalvin Phillips Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by new Championship leaders Leeds United this evening as the pressure increased on Blues boss Paul Hurst.

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Yesterday, 18:00 Andy Warren
Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town are at Elland Road this evening to take on Leeds United (7.45pm).

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: ‘He’s watching a DVD’ - Jewell leaves Town

Yesterday, 16:03 Ross Halls
Paul Jewell leaves the pitch for the final time as Ipswich Town manager. He left the club a day later. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Trevor Whymark scoring four in Europe and ex-boss Paul Jewell leaving Town.

Jackson used to play in the shadow of Elland Road... now he wants to perform under the lights

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Kayden Jackson used to play non-league football in Bradford and Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

This evening’s game at Leeds United highlights exactly how far Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has come.

Video: Match preview: Hurst would love his Ipswich Town side to play like Bielsa’s Leeds

Yesterday, 13:50
Leeds United's Pontus Jansson (right) celebrates. The Yorkshire side surged to the top of the table after winning four of their first five. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town take on Leeds United at Elland Road tonight (7.45pm). Here’s what Blues boss Paul Hurst had to say ahead of the action.

