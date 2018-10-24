Partly Cloudy

Grundisburgh are sailing close to the wind and boss Squirrell knows they need a win soon

24 October, 2018 - 16:07
Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell, hoping to turn his side's fortunes round

Archant

Grundisburgh, one of the most successful clubs to grace the Suffolk & Ipswich League over the decades, are in real danger of being relegated this season.

That’s the stark reality of the situation they find themselves in after a poor start to the season which has left them with just one point from their opening nine games.

And while it is not quite as desperate as the situation they found themselves in a couple of seasons ago, manager Micky Squirrell knows they can’t keep sailing close to the wind.

“With eight defeats from nine, although six by the odd goal, it is starting to look like we must win very soon or get cut adrift,” Squirrell said.

“In fairness, no team has outclassed us yet, but we don’t carry enough goal threat and that has been a problem. We could badly do with another striker.

“We must learn to win ugly as Westerfield did to us two weeks ago.

“I don’t think things look as bleak as they did two seasons ago, but for sure we have a real fight on our hands to stay up.”

Grundisburgh entertain East Bergholt this weekend, David Goodchild’s side having picked up a fine win over Bourne Vale (formerly Felixstowe Harpers) last weekend.

It was Suffolk Senior Cup action for most senior sides last Saturday, which kept Capel Plough at the summit.

The village side travel to Benhall St Mary this weekend in what should be a tight affair between two strong sides. Crane Sports travel to Cops, while Achilles, who already have games in hand on the top two sides, entertain new boys Trimley Red Devils.

Claydon have a good chance to pick up another victory as they head to lowly Wenhaston, while Bourne Vale entertain Haughley.

Henley, who along with Achilles are the only team only to have lost just one league game this season are still very much a team to watch. They entertain Leiston St Margarets at the Community Centre.

MEANWHILE, As Keith Norton announced earlier this year at the SIL AGM in June, he will be stepping down as Chairman of the Suffolk & Ipswich League at the end of the season. The League would be pleased to hear from anybody that is not connected to any club that might be interested in taking over this key position from Keith. Vice Chairman Alan McDougall will not be stepping up to become Chairman but would be willing to continue in his current supporting role if required. For further information please contact League Secretary Mary Ablett on 0796902122 or email maryablett@btinternet.com.

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

10 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst admits he doesn’t know what owner Marcus Evans is thinking following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

16 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Leeds United tonight. Stuart Watson gives his snap verdict.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Town go down to leaders at Elland Road

36 minutes ago Andy Warren
Luke Chambers complains to the assistant referee at Leeds Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 away defeat by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Report: Blues beaten by new leaders Leeds as pressure increases on boss Hurst

21:44 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by new Championship leaders Leeds United this evening as the pressure increased on Blues boss Paul Hurst.

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

18:00 Andy Warren
Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town are at Elland Road this evening to take on Leeds United (7.45pm).

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: ‘He’s watching a DVD’ - Jewell leaves Town

16:03 Ross Halls
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Trevor Whymark scoring four in Europe and ex-boss Paul Jewell leaving Town.

Jackson used to play in the shadow of Elland Road... now he wants to perform under the lights

14:24 Andy Warren
Kayden Jackson used to play non-league football in Bradford and Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

This evening’s game at Leeds United highlights exactly how far Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has come.

Video: Match preview: Hurst would love his Ipswich Town side to play like Bielsa’s Leeds

13:50
Ipswich Town take on Leeds United at Elland Road tonight (7.45pm). Here’s what Blues boss Paul Hurst had to say ahead of the action.

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Yesterday, 17:50 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst discussed playing style, signings, the role of senior players and changes required at Ipswich Town during his press conference this morning.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Paul Mariner sent off and Happy Birthday Dave Johnson

Yesterday, 16:06 Ross Halls
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes two unbeaten home runs and Paul Mariner seeing red

