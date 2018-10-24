Grundisburgh are sailing close to the wind and boss Squirrell knows they need a win soon

Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell, hoping to turn his side's fortunes round Archant

Grundisburgh, one of the most successful clubs to grace the Suffolk & Ipswich League over the decades, are in real danger of being relegated this season.

That’s the stark reality of the situation they find themselves in after a poor start to the season which has left them with just one point from their opening nine games.

And while it is not quite as desperate as the situation they found themselves in a couple of seasons ago, manager Micky Squirrell knows they can’t keep sailing close to the wind.

“With eight defeats from nine, although six by the odd goal, it is starting to look like we must win very soon or get cut adrift,” Squirrell said.

“In fairness, no team has outclassed us yet, but we don’t carry enough goal threat and that has been a problem. We could badly do with another striker.

“We must learn to win ugly as Westerfield did to us two weeks ago.

“I don’t think things look as bleak as they did two seasons ago, but for sure we have a real fight on our hands to stay up.”

Grundisburgh entertain East Bergholt this weekend, David Goodchild’s side having picked up a fine win over Bourne Vale (formerly Felixstowe Harpers) last weekend.

It was Suffolk Senior Cup action for most senior sides last Saturday, which kept Capel Plough at the summit.

The village side travel to Benhall St Mary this weekend in what should be a tight affair between two strong sides. Crane Sports travel to Cops, while Achilles, who already have games in hand on the top two sides, entertain new boys Trimley Red Devils.

Claydon have a good chance to pick up another victory as they head to lowly Wenhaston, while Bourne Vale entertain Haughley.

Henley, who along with Achilles are the only team only to have lost just one league game this season are still very much a team to watch. They entertain Leiston St Margarets at the Community Centre.

MEANWHILE, As Keith Norton announced earlier this year at the SIL AGM in June, he will be stepping down as Chairman of the Suffolk & Ipswich League at the end of the season. The League would be pleased to hear from anybody that is not connected to any club that might be interested in taking over this key position from Keith. Vice Chairman Alan McDougall will not be stepping up to become Chairman but would be willing to continue in his current supporting role if required. For further information please contact League Secretary Mary Ablett on 0796902122 or email maryablett@btinternet.com.