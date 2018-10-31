Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Lakenheath legend Gyte gets FA medal

31 October, 2018 - 16:08
Alan Gyte, centre, is pictured after receiving his FA 50-Year Service Award from Suffolk FA Director Bruce Badcock, left, as Lakenheath FC Chairman Kevin Fincham, right, looks on Picture: DEREK LEADER

Alan Gyte, centre, is pictured after receiving his FA 50-Year Service Award from Suffolk FA Director Bruce Badcock, left, as Lakenheath FC Chairman Kevin Fincham, right, looks on Picture: DEREK LEADER

Archant

Alan Gyte said he was ‘chuffed to bits’ after receiving an FA 50-Year Service Medal, writes Nick Garnham.

Alan Gyte is pictured with members of his family and club officials after receiving his FA 50-Year Service Award Picture: DEREK LEADERAlan Gyte is pictured with members of his family and club officials after receiving his FA 50-Year Service Award Picture: DEREK LEADER

The 66-year-old, who is known as Ali, has been involved with Lakenheath FC for most of his career, after joining the club as a 15-year-old.

He played his first game on 9th April 1968, and established himself as the club’s first team goalkeeper.

He joined the club committee in the early 1970s, still serving as a member during brief spells at both Brandon and Beck Row, before returning ‘home’ and clocking up over 1,200 games.

When he stopped playing regularly he became the club’s first-team manager for three seasons from 1996-1999.

Although ‘retired’ from playing Gyte was still called upon for the odd appearance for both the first team and Reserves, but his last game for the ‘Heath’ was at home against Long Stanton in the 2001-02 season.

After this most Saturdays Gyte would still be found down at the club acting as a linesman.

Ali took on the role of assistant manager, working alongside the club’s last five first-team managers from 2009 to the present day at the Thurlow Nunn League Division One club.

Gyte has served on the Lakenheath FC committee as a general committee member, fixture secretary, secretary and finally vice-chairman from 2000-2015, tirelessly giving his time to the club.

He said the presentation came as a complete surprise, but club officials had arranged for not only his wife Peta but his son Ian and daughters Lesley-Ann and Katie and granddaughter Gracie to be present.

Gyte said: “I was in the clubhouse getting changed when secretary Tracey Hannem said could she speak to me outside. All the players knew what was happening as they were watching and I was given a round of applause.

“I am chuffed to bits. I am proud to have been associated with this football club all these years apart from a couple of seasons away – the grass is not always greener – at first Brandon and then Beck Row.

“It means the world to me. I have been lucky and privileged to be associated with the club all this time and with the players I have known, many who have become friends.”

Topic Tags:

Video: ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

35 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert knows Ipswich Town will need ‘a little bit of help’ in January but doesn’t believe the squad needs a radical overhaul once the transfer window opens.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Joe Royle’s reign begins with a win in Europe

15:00 Ross Halls
Joe Royle was in the Ipswich dug out for the first time on this day in 2002

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and somewhat suitably, today features the first game in charge for a much-loved former Blues boss.

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

13:04 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has been impressed with the attitude of his Ipswich Town players during his first few days at the club’s Playford Road training base.

Opinion: Paul Lambert: Loved and loathed at Colchester United

13:02
A rare occasion when then-U's boss Paul Lambert opted for a suit rather than a track-suit. Picture: PA

Colchester United writer Carl Marston reported on every one of Paul Lambert’s 43 games in charge of the U’s, in 2008-09. Here he reflects on the Lambert era, and what Town fans can expect from their new boss.

Video: ‘We have to create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun’ - Lambert wants to remove fear factor at Town

06:00 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) and new first team coach Matt Gill pictured ahead of training yesterday. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert says task number one is to inject some fun factor at Ipswich Town – both for the players and the fans.

‘I don’t want to harp back to Norwich... Ipswich is my club now’ - Lambert looking to the future

Yesterday, 17:18 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert once managed Norwich City but is now the manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert wants to be judged on his performance as Ipswich Town manager and not his Norwich City past.

Kings of Anglia podcast: Kings of Anglia - Hurst out, Lambert in and the story behind a mad week at Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 17:15 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has replaced Paul Hurst as Ipswich Town manager.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back for another episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Video: Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

Yesterday, 16:35 Mark Heath
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gave his first press conference today - and here’s what we made of it.

Pride, passion, creating unity and beating the odds - the full transcript of Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference

Yesterday, 12:33 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert meets with local and national press for the first time as Town boss. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert was officially unveiled as Ipswich Town manager this morning and discussed his pride at taking the jobb, creating unity and a desire for success.

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

Yesterday, 12:17 Stuart Watson
All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert held his first press conference as Ipswich Town manager this morning. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24