Brettsiders slip into bottom three

Danny Thrower scored for Hadleigh in their home defeat by Gorleston. Picture: ARCHANT

Thurlow Nunn Premier Hadleigh United 1 Gorleston 4 A much-improved second half showing was not enough to prevent Hadleigh from slipping into the bottom three as in-form Gorleston returned to Norfolk with the points, writes Dave Meeson.

The visitors were able to bypass Hadleigh’s square defence with alarming regularity during the opening period, taking a three goal lead into the break.

However, Shane Wardley’s men were well on top after the restart and a Danny Thrower penalty gave them hope before Gorleston broke away to add a fourth right at the death.

In front of a crowd boosted by the club’s innovative Community Mascot Day it was Gorleston who began on the front foot and Connor Ingram soon went close with a header from Ross Gilfedder’s cross. The impressive Ingram then set up Danny Camish who volleyed wide at the back post.

Hadleigh left-back Kane Munday replied by going on a surging run which ended with Brett Crisp testing visiting keeper George Parkin.

Gorleston opened the scoring on 26 minutes when Gilfedder sent Camish clear to clip the ball into the roof of the net.

The hosts’ offside trap was beaten again six minutes later as Camish raced through again and when his effort rolled towards the net Gilfedder slid in to make sure.

New Signing Romario Dunne was working hard up front for Hadleigh and he twice forced saves from Parkin before Mitch McKay was brought down by home keeper Nick Punter in first half injury time as another through ball evaded the home defence and Ingram converted from the spot.

Thrower reduced the deficit just after the hour when he sent Parkin the wrong way from 12 yards having been brought down by McKay.

Hadleigh were now playing their best football of the game and Thrower went close to a second. Ingram was then inches away from making it 4-1 to the Greens before Thrower set up Dunne whose effort agonizingly struck the underside of the bar.

As Hadleigh continued to push forward Ryan Fuller sent fellow Gorleston substitute Joel Watts clear and the latter rounded Punter to complete the scoring as the visitors made it four league victories in succession.