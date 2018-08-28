Video

‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst believes talk of owner Marcus Evans already lining up a possible replacement is simply ‘hearsay’.

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

The Blues returned to the foot of the Championship table following Saturday’s dire 2-0 home defeat to QPR and have claimed just one win from 14 competitive games since Hurst was recruited from League One club Shrewsbury Town back in May.

Former Blues skipper Matt Holland, speaking passionately on TalkSport yesterday, revealed: “I have heard that Marcus Evans has spoken to other managers and there’s a possibility something might change, but I don’t know whether that will happen or not. That was a couple of weeks ago I heard that but that will be interesting to see.”

When those claims were put to Hurst at this morning’s press conference, ahead of tomorrow night’s Championship clash at Leeds, he said: “If that’s what’s happening then I’ve got no control over that. To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay. If it’s the case then only a couple of people will know whether that’s true or not.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst reflects on Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst reflects on Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

“I understand what Matt’s standing is here. It’s a club he clearly cares about. I understand he was interested in the role (back in the summer). Perhaps he might be the person at some point who might get a go and we’ll see how he gets on with that.”

Holland also questioned Hurst’s team selection and recruitment, expressing his fears that too many players have been asked to make the step up from the lower leagues at the same time.

Asked if, on reflection, he made too many signings of that type, Hurst – who said he hadn’t spoken to Evans since the weekend – replied: “I think the idea behind that was trying to help the club move forward. From memory, the fans were used to getting a certain type of player and didn’t like that.

“We’ve still got a group of players here who perhaps fit into that category that they’re talking about so I still think it was the right thing to do.

“Matt’s right to say it was a big ask but you are looking for some of those to get a little more help along the way as you progress.

“I didn’t expect every one of those players to come in and play 46 league games, that’s for sure. But in time you want them to contribute at various points. Then, as the seasons move on, they do become established. You have to have an opportunity first to get to that point.

“That’s where the thought process was at. Matt’s entitled to his opinion and if he’s right, he’s right. But if he’s not…

“It’s very easy to comment from the outside. It’s funny because Steve McClaren was speaking before the game and said he doesn’t really like people passing comment that much unless they’ve been in the job themselves. I thought that was interesting from such an experienced manager.”