Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

PUBLISHED: 10:52 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:52 28 October 2018

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Hurst says he has no regrets over his short spell in charge of Ipswich Town and that it has made him more determined than ever to be a success in the future.

Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

The 44-year-old was sacked by owner Marcus Evans via a short phone call on Thursday afternoon after winning just one of his 15 games in charge.

Within less than 48 hours the Blues had announced Paul Lambert as their new boss on a contract until 2021, the experienced Scot in the stands yesterday to watch a 3-0 defeat at Millwall which leaves Town five points adrift of safety.

“This only makes me more determined to be a success in the future,” Hurst told The Sun on Sunday. “Looking back now there are things I would probably change but I have no regrets.

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (second right), along with his freshly appointed staff Matt Gill (first team coach), Stuart Taylor (assistant manager) and fitness coach Jim Henry (fitness coach). Photo: Pagepix

“And now it’s time for me to sit by the phone again and hope that I get a different kind of call.

“When I get it I will be ready and I aim to make sure the experience with Ipswich will only make me better at my job.”

The former Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town boss added: “I don’t feel like I am damaged goods now. Sometimes you have to take a step backwards to go forwards and I have complete belief that I will become a top manager.”

Meanwhile, the The Sun on Sunday claims new boss Lambert was tempted to take the job at Portman Road by a £10 million January war chest – something that would seem highly unlikely given give Evans’ recent spending levels.

Lambert, 49, is meeting the players and coaching staff at Playford Road for the first time today.

He has appointed a new coaching team made up of assistant manager Stuart Taylor, first-team coach Matt Gill and fitness coach Jim Henry.

They replace Chris Doig, Nathan Winder and Chris Skitt on the staff, the trio having all followed Hurst out of the exit door.

Lambert will be unveiled to the media on Tuesday.

Paul Hurst says he has no regrets over his short spell in charge of Ipswich Town and that it has made him more determined than ever to be a success in the future.

