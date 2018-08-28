Heavy Showers

Whitton look for a repeat performance as the Robins come to Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:50 26 October 2018

Whitton boss Shane Coldron, injuries building up

Whitton United v Ely City... big preview

It hasn’t been the best of weeks for Shane Coldron and Whitton United.

The Greens lost at Newmarket Town in the Thurlow Premier League last weekend and were dumped out of the Thurlow League Cup by a youthful Leiston Reserves on Tuesday evening.

Add to that a catalogue of injuries and you can see why Coldron is wondering when his side’s luck will change.

Well, for Whitton hopefully meeting up with a team who they thrashed just a few weeks ago, Ely City, will help this weekend.

The Suffolk side were too good for the Robins in Cambridgeshire just three weeks ago as Whitton ran out 5-2 winners.

But much has changed since that meeting, Ely bouncing back from a succession of league defeats to beat high-flying Histon in the League Cup on Tuesday.

“We did play them off the park that day, but things have changed a bit since,” Coldron said.

“Their win over Histon will have lifted them while we are a bit flat to be honest at the moment, what with two defeats on the trot and a succession of injuries – to key players, that’s the thing.

“But I’m not getting too hung up about it.

“I’ve looked at our next eight games or so and we have plenty that are winnable. You have to treat each game in this league as though you are playing a top side.

“We’ve shown what we can do and raised the bar, The boys have shown me what they are capable of, they just need to be consistent and show it.”

Goals from teenagers Harrison Bacon and Jac Garrard gave Leiston Reserves a 2-0 win on Tuesday night at King George V and although not happy to be out of the cup, Coldron isn’t losing too much sleep over it.

“We want to get points on the board in the league. That’s our main priority,” he said.

“Of course we wanted to win on Tuesday and if we had taken our chances we could have done so. But we will worry about the league mainly.”

Meanwhile, Long Melford travel to FC Clacton, while Hadleigh entertain Gorleston at Millfield. In the First Division, Debenham entertain Fakenham.

