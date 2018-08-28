Ipswich women suffer cruel defeat against Bedford

Sophie Sexton was Ipswich's best player in their 1-0 defeat against Bedford.

Investec East Conference Ipswich 0 Bedford 1 After a tough result last weekend Ipswichwere looking for a positive reaction in this home game – and despite not getting the win, Ipswich coach Mariette Rix will have been pleased with the overall performance.

With both teams looking for their first points a close affair was expected and sure enough the game started as an even affair. Bedford utilised their high press well and were the first side to threaten the goal, winning a run of penalty corners.

Ipswich’s defence though held firm and some smart saves by keeper Ali Barham snuffed out any danger. Ipswich were winning plenty of ball but were guilty of not keeping possession, and did not really threaten the away team’s goal.

Half-time saw the home side re-group and Ipswich started the second half in a different gear, player of the match Sophie Sexton making some great attacking runs down the left and linking well with the hard working forwards of Lizzy Wheelhouse, Chloe Williams and Kate Wingar.

It was from one of these attacks Ipswich had their first chance, a penalty corner move that saw the ball just fired wide of the goal by Williams.

Bedford were back on their heels and it looked only a matter of time before Ipswich opened the scoring. This time it was Micha Knowles powering into the circle but once again her shot was just wide of the target.

Then, against the run of play, Bedford hit Ipswich with a breakway goal. It was a cruel blow but Ipswich reacted brilliantly and once more attacked the away team’s circle.

With time ticking on Ipswich suffered a further setback as Sexton was shown a yellow card, leaving Ipswich a player down.

Despite endless hard work the home side could not find that deserved equaliser and the final whistle saw Bedford claim the three points.

Ipswich remain positive though, as they know that a win is just around the corner.

Next up is Southgate on Saturday.