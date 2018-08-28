Snowdon sets PB to finish first at Kesgrave parkrun

Matthew Snowdon posted a very impressive time on his way to first place from a field of 320 (coincidentally the same number as the previous week) at the latest Kesgrave parkrun on Saturday.

Teenager Snowdon, of Ipswich Harriers, recorded a personal best for the 5K course of 16mins 26secs, elevating him to 10th spot on the list of all-time quickest runners at Kesgrave. He runs in the 15-17 year-old age group.

Experienced veteran, Steve Cooper, who runs for Blackheath & Bromley Harriers, was second in 17:33, just four seconds ahead of third-placed Neil Parry (17:37), who was a first-timer at Kesgrave.

Jayne Chappels, of Kesgrave Kruisers, was first lady in 21:02, just 10 seconds short of her PB at what was her 147th parkrun.

Sarah Lewis, of Woodbridge Shufflers, equalled her PB of 21:16 in second, followed by Collette Green, of Woodbridge Shufflers, in third (21:59).

