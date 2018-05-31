Opinion

Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Had little to do other than pick the ball out of the net. Had little chance with the first as Ledley rocketed home, but got a hand to the second before Lawrence’s free-kick found the bottom corner. Took a step to his right before the ball went to his left, but was unsighted. 6

Janoi Donacien

The former Accrington player was impressive against Aston Villa on Saturday as he kept Albert Adomah quiet throughout the contest. He did so again with Tom Lawrence this evening for much of the game. 7

Toto Nsiala

Like the previous three Ipswich appearances for the former Shrewsbury man, you have to take the rough with the smooth. Showed great poise, strength and aerial ability on occasions but was also caught out by Derby’s army of creative talent. Gave away the free-kick which led to Lawrence’s goal. 5

Luke Chambers

The captain did his best to get his head and feet on balls into the box and hold the defence together during the moments where Derby’s creative players began to get on the ball, but it wasn’t enough. 6

Jonas Knudsen

The Danish full-back was troubled my Mason Bennett during the first half and had similar issues with Florian Zozefzoon following his introduction. Got forward at times to support Grant Ward and then Jordan Roberts but looked flat-footed at the back on occasions, too. 5

Trevoh Chalobah

Looked a little leggy in midfield this evening and was sloppy in possession on a number of occasions. The Blues struggled to get anything going through the centre of midfield, particularly in the first half. Perhaps understandable given he is still a novice when it comes to the adult game. He’ll come again. 4

Cole Skuse

A decent-enough display again from the experienced campaigner, making a couple of key interceptions and winning balls in the air, but didn’t do enough in possession to get Ipswich going in attack. Hobbled off after the break. 5

Jon Nolan

The midfielder was neat and tidy when on the ball this evening but, like the majority of the Ipswich attacking unit, it rarely happened in dangerous areas. Can go missing from games for periods but will soon pop up with a good piece of play. 5

Gwion Edwards

A quiet night for the Welshman who lacked the zip which has made him such a hit during his early weeks as an Ipswich Town player. Looked to be positive when in possession but nothing came off on this occasion. 5

Grant Ward

The Blues’ best player in the first half, looking more of a threat to the Derby backline than he has at any point in his appearances so far this season. Had one good effort on goal before the break, before a quiet second period. 6

Ellis Harrison

It’s hard to judge Ellis Harrison’s displays in Ipswich Blue at this point. On the one hand, when he does get the ball, he shows neat touches, good control and an ability to flick the ball on aerially, but he doesn’t get enough of an opportunity. Is far too isolated from the rest of the team, still, with the midfield and wingers needing to do more to support him. 5

Flynn Downes (for Skuse, 55)

Came on to try and add some bight to the Ipswich midfield but was never really able to take the game by the scruff of the neck. 5

Kayden Jackson (for Harrison, 63)

Was given a little under half an hour to try and get the Blues back into the game but offered little threat despite his willing running. 5

Jordan Roberts (for Edwards, 75)

Looked bright following his introduction but wasn’t able to make a real impact on the game. 6