Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam
Opinion

Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

PUBLISHED: 22:10 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:26 21 August 2018

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

The Derby team celebrate Joe Ledley's goal against Ipswich Picture PagepixThe Derby team celebrate Joe Ledley's goal against Ipswich Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Had little to do other than pick the ball out of the net. Had little chance with the first as Ledley rocketed home, but got a hand to the second before Lawrence’s free-kick found the bottom corner. Took a step to his right before the ball went to his left, but was unsighted. 6

Joe Ledley's deflected second half effort gives Derby a lead against Ipswich Picture PagepixJoe Ledley's deflected second half effort gives Derby a lead against Ipswich Picture Pagepix

Janoi Donacien

The former Accrington player was impressive against Aston Villa on Saturday as he kept Albert Adomah quiet throughout the contest. He did so again with Tom Lawrence this evening for much of the game. 7

Toto Nsiala

Like the previous three Ipswich appearances for the former Shrewsbury man, you have to take the rough with the smooth. Showed great poise, strength and aerial ability on occasions but was also caught out by Derby’s army of creative talent. Gave away the free-kick which led to Lawrence’s goal. 5

Trevoh Chalobah chases for the ball with David Nugent at Derby Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah chases for the ball with David Nugent at Derby Picture Pagepix

Luke Chambers

The captain did his best to get his head and feet on balls into the box and hold the defence together during the moments where Derby’s creative players began to get on the ball, but it wasn’t enough. 6

Jonas Knudsen

The Danish full-back was troubled my Mason Bennett during the first half and had similar issues with Florian Zozefzoon following his introduction. Got forward at times to support Grant Ward and then Jordan Roberts but looked flat-footed at the back on occasions, too. 5

Grant Ward strikes a shot during the first half straight at the Derby keeper Picture PagepixGrant Ward strikes a shot during the first half straight at the Derby keeper Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah

Looked a little leggy in midfield this evening and was sloppy in possession on a number of occasions. The Blues struggled to get anything going through the centre of midfield, particularly in the first half. Perhaps understandable given he is still a novice when it comes to the adult game. He’ll come again. 4

Cole Skuse

A decent-enough display again from the experienced campaigner, making a couple of key interceptions and winning balls in the air, but didn’t do enough in possession to get Ipswich going in attack. Hobbled off after the break. 5

Jon Nolan

The midfielder was neat and tidy when on the ball this evening but, like the majority of the Ipswich attacking unit, it rarely happened in dangerous areas. Can go missing from games for periods but will soon pop up with a good piece of play. 5

Gwion Edwards

A quiet night for the Welshman who lacked the zip which has made him such a hit during his early weeks as an Ipswich Town player. Looked to be positive when in possession but nothing came off on this occasion. 5

Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture PagepixGwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Grant Ward

The Blues’ best player in the first half, looking more of a threat to the Derby backline than he has at any point in his appearances so far this season. Had one good effort on goal before the break, before a quiet second period. 6

Ellis Harrison

It’s hard to judge Ellis Harrison’s displays in Ipswich Blue at this point. On the one hand, when he does get the ball, he shows neat touches, good control and an ability to flick the ball on aerially, but he doesn’t get enough of an opportunity. Is far too isolated from the rest of the team, still, with the midfield and wingers needing to do more to support him. 5

Grant Ward is closed down by Mason Bennett during the first half at Derby Picture PagepixGrant Ward is closed down by Mason Bennett during the first half at Derby Picture Pagepix

Flynn Downes (for Skuse, 55)

Came on to try and add some bight to the Ipswich midfield but was never really able to take the game by the scruff of the neck. 5

Kayden Jackson (for Harrison, 63)

Was given a little under half an hour to try and get the Blues back into the game but offered little threat despite his willing running. 5

Trevoh Chalobah is off target early on at Derby Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah is off target early on at Derby Picture Pagepix

Jordan Roberts (for Edwards, 75)

Looked bright following his introduction but wasn’t able to make a real impact on the game. 6

Topic Tags:

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 23:03 Stuart Watson
A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has called upon his players to believe in themselves more following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 22:11 Stuart Watson
Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in a Championship match tonight. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Yesterday, 22:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

Yesterday, 21:39 Andy Warren
Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Yesterday, 18:20 Andy Warren
Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

Hurst and Lampard meet as equals this evening... but they’ve taken very different routes to get there

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Frank Lampard and Paul Hurst will go head-to-head this evening. Picture: PA/PAGEPIX

Paul Hurst and Frank Lampard will meet on the Pride Park touchline as equals this evening, but the two managers have taken very different routes to get there.

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Mon, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Mon, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Hurst makes no loan progress but plays down move for Swansea-bound Carter-Vickers

Mon, 15:44 Andy Warren
Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst revealed there has been no progress regarding incoming loanees and played down the chances of a move for former Blues defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Harrison, Skuse and Nolan all shake off knocks for Derby trip

Mon, 15:23 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is fit to face Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst is pleased to have no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby.

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24