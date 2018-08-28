Video

‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been embracing their new manager ahead of today’s game at Millwall.

Paul Lambert was appointed this morning, following the sacking of Paul Hurst on Thursday, but will watch from the stands as his new side take on Millwall.

Lambert is a former Norwich manager, with his greatest successes coming at Carrow Road as he led the Canaries to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

While his Norwich past was always going to be a talking point, Blues fans have been embracing the change and have been videod chanting their new boss’s name in a pub ahead of today’s game.

‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, is a Blue, is a Blue; Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich’ - they fans chanted in the Old King’s Head pub near Millwall’s Den ground.

The chants then made their way inside the stadium, where a 2,000-strong away support sang for their new boss.

Lambert will watch from the stands today before meeting the Ipswich players over the weekend. He will be formally unveiled early next week with his first game in charge coming against Preston at Portman Road next Saturday.

He will return to former club Norwich for the second East Anglian Derby of the season on February 10.