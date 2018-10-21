‘We all take the blame as a team... we have to put things right’ - Pennington on Town’s situation

Matthew Pennington knows Ipswich Town need to cut out the mistakes . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Matthew Pennington knows the Ipswich Town players must take their share of the blame after the 2-0 home loss to QPR saw the Blues return to the bottom of the Championship.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matthew Pennington heads clear during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Matthew Pennington heads clear during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

A Dean Gerken own goal and a Tomer Hemed penalty, following an error by Toto Nsiala, condemned the Blues to defeat on an afternoon where they put in a limp display and failed to build on their maiden victory at Swansea prior to the international break.

Speaking after the game, manager Paul Hurst stated on a number of occasions that his players need to take their share of the blame as crucial errors continue to cost the Blues, with Pennington in agreement.

“We weren’t good enough, they were first to all the second balls and we didn’t do enough with mistakes costing us,” he said.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

“If you give away goals like that it’s very hard to come back in this division, especially when teams shut up shop after they’ve scored a couple of goals.

“We should deal with (the first goal) and that left us a mountain to climb. We all take the blame as a team because nobody was good enough.

“You have to be strong and bounce back from mistakes so we have to move forward.

“We were looking to build on the win at Swansea but we weren’t able to do it so we need to put it right at Leeds on Wednesday.”

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Not good enough, out of their depth and destined for the drop – prove us all wrong Hurst and players

The Blues were booed off at the end of Saturday’s game, during which the home crowd showed frustrations through, with Pennington understanding the fans’ frustrations.

“It’s deflating because we wanted to make a run of things after getting the win and getting the monkey off our backs at Swansea,” he said.

“We understand the fans’ frustrations and as players we are disappointed as well, it’s a collective thing but we’re the only ones who can put it right on the pitch.

“Everyone’s gutted in the dressing room, it’s very disappointing.

“We need to get wins on the board, get some points and get things going for ourselves.”

MORE: Northstander: ‘I really can see us being relegated’ So does Evans stick or twist?

Next up is a visit to Leeds, where Pennington will come up against the club he represented 24 times last season.

“It’s pretty much the same group of players and it will be nice to see a few friendly faces, but we’re there to do a job,” he said.

“We showed we can do it at Swansea and hopefully we can be another coupon-buster.”