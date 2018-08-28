Video

‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Luke Chambers believes the appointment of Paul Lambert offers some members of the Ipswich Town squad a much-needed fresh start.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Chambers in training Picture: ROSS HALS Luke Chambers in training Picture: ROSS HALS

Lambert arrives at Portman Road in place of Paul Hurst, who was fired last week having used a total of 27 players in his 14 matches in charge of the Blues.

While Chambers insisted every player was given a chance to prove their worth by his former boss, the captain believes the fact the Blues have used the most players in the Championship this season made it hard for the side to gel.

“It’s a chance for everyone I think,” he said.

“Opinions were obviously made on every player in the club, not just the first team and this a chance for everyone to show how good they are again.

MORE: ‘Maybe things have been lifted a little bit’ - Chambers on Hurst, Lambert, talk of bust-ups and pulling together

“Everybody’s had their opportunity but using so many players makes it difficult to have any kind of continuity.

“We’ve used the most amount of players in the league this season which is something we’ve not been used to in the last few years and we are still trying to search for a winning formula.

“When there are no grey areas in football it’s a whole lot easier.”

MORE: Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

Chambers used Barry Cotter, who impressed on his debut against Barnsley last April but has not been in Hurst’s plans, as an example of a player who could benefit from a fresh start as well as Tristan Nydam, who is struggling for minutes during a loan at St Johnstone.

“It will be nice to see Barry,” he said. “He’s been injured a while but it will be interesting to see where he stands in the next few weeks.

“I think the young boys have been maybe not been treated in the way they should have been, but apart from that I think the lads have been treated pretty well but we’ve not been able to get it right on the pitch.

MORE: ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

“Tristan has been around the squad here for the last couple of years and has played quite a few games so I think opinions were made very quickly.

“I hope we see some of the boys out on loan (Nydam, Ben Morris, Josh Emmanuel and Luke Woolfenden) again because I think they have a lot to offer the football club.”

“We’re 15 games in and have just one win so I think some of them boys will have definitely helped us and we need all the help we can get.”