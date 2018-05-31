Overcast

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

‘A first win will be massive... it’s just like a domino effect’ - Nolan on Town’s search for three points

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 August 2018

Jon Nolan gets up highest at Derby during the first half Picture Pagepix

Jon Nolan gets up highest at Derby during the first half Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Jon Nolan insists Ipswich Town must stop conceding sloppy goals if they are to secure what would be a ‘massive’ first win under Paul Hurst.

Jon Nolan with a weak effort wide of the target during the second half Picture Pagepix

The Blues were undone by strikes from Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence at Derby last night, with the first coming from a corner and the second direct from a free-kick to take the tally of goals conceded from set-pieces to five for the season.

Nolan is convinced a first win under Hurst will prove a huge moment in the course of Ipswich’s season, whenever it comes, but insists cutting out the mistakes is key to making that happen.

“The first goal changed the game but it was a poor goal to give away,” he said.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

“While it was 0-0 we had a chance, basically, but both goals were poor.

“(Conceding) at set pieces is something we need to put right and, if we can do that, then I think the first win will come soon.

“I’m not taking anything away from the game really because we didn’t get the three points, so we just need to forget about it, dust ourselves down and go again on Saturday.

“Getting that first win would be massive and that’s not just for us, that goes for any club in a similar situation.

“If you get the first three points then, after that, it’s just like a domino effect. You confidence goes up and better performances.

MORE: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

“The only positive really is three points or, in the Villa game, a point with 10 men. The sooner we get that win the better, really.”

Nolan insisted the Blues can’t use the fact nine new players have been signed this summer as an excuse for their slow start in terms of points, but believes the newly-formed group will stick together as they search for three points.

“I think I’ve done alright to be honest but I don’t really want to talk about myself because it’s about the team and we’re not winning,” he said,” when asked how he feels he has taken to life in the Championship.

MORE: Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

“The lads are going to stick together no matter what. We just have to cut the sloppy goals out and it will come.

“It’s always tough when so many new players come in but the Championship is unforgiving.

“We have to get the points on the board as soon as possible and forget about the fact there are so many new players.

“We have to make it happen.”

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

