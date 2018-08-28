Heavy Rain

Follow live coverage of Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM as Lambert, new staff and Milne all face questions

PUBLISHED: 17:44 01 November 2018

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is taking questions at the Supporters' Club AGM. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

It’s the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM tonight and new boss Paul Lambert will be in attendance.

Lambert, along with his newly appointed staff of Stuart Taylor (assistant manager), Matt Gill (first team coach) and Jim Henry (fitness coach), agreed to take part in the ‘Meet The Club’ despite only being appointed last Saturday.

The event takes place in the Legends Bar at Portman Road and starts at 7pm.

Lambert will take questions from fans for 45 minutes, with other members of backroom staff – including managing director Ian Milne – then taking questions from 7.45pm onwards.

The Supporters’ Club AGM will then take place from 8.30pm.

You can follow live updates from the evening right here.

Video: ‘Maybe things have been lifted a little bit’ - Chambers on Hurst, Lambert, talk of bust-ups and pulling together

16:22 Andy Warren
Skipper Luke Chambers applauds fans after the final whistle against West Ham in July. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst’s departure, Paul Lambert’s arrival and the mood in the Ipswich Town camp ahead of a vital clash against Preston this weekend.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal in the cup and progress in Europe

12:00 Ross Halls
On this day in 2000, Town knocked Arsenal out of the Worthington Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and there’s plenty of cup games included today, from a League Cup win over Arsenal to UEFA Cup success in Sweden.

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

06:00 Stuart Watson
There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Six years ago to this day, Ipswich Town appointed Mick McCarthy to get them out of trouble. STUART WATSON looks at the symmetry between then and now.

Video: ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert knows Ipswich Town will need ‘a little bit of help’ in January but doesn’t believe the squad needs a radical overhaul once the transfer window opens.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Joe Royle’s reign begins with a win in Europe

Yesterday, 15:00 Ross Halls
Joe Royle was in the Ipswich dug out for the first time on this day in 2002

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and somewhat suitably, today features the first game in charge for a much-loved former Blues boss.

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Yesterday, 13:04 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has been impressed with the attitude of his Ipswich Town players during his first few days at the club’s Playford Road training base.

Opinion: Paul Lambert: Loved and loathed at Colchester United

Yesterday, 13:02
A rare occasion when then-U's boss Paul Lambert opted for a suit rather than a track-suit. Picture: PA

Colchester United writer Carl Marston reported on every one of Paul Lambert’s 43 games in charge of the U’s, in 2008-09. Here he reflects on the Lambert era, and what Town fans can expect from their new boss.

Video: ‘We have to create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun’ - Lambert wants to remove fear factor at Town

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) and new first team coach Matt Gill pictured ahead of training yesterday. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert says task number one is to inject some fun factor at Ipswich Town – both for the players and the fans.

‘I don’t want to harp back to Norwich... Ipswich is my club now’ - Lambert looking to the future

Tue, 17:18 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert once managed Norwich City but is now the manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert wants to be judged on his performance as Ipswich Town manager and not his Norwich City past.

