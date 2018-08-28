Follow live coverage of Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM as Lambert, new staff and Milne all face questions

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is taking questions at the Supporters' Club AGM. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

It’s the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM tonight and new boss Paul Lambert will be in attendance.

Lambert, along with his newly appointed staff of Stuart Taylor (assistant manager), Matt Gill (first team coach) and Jim Henry (fitness coach), agreed to take part in the ‘Meet The Club’ despite only being appointed last Saturday.

The event takes place in the Legends Bar at Portman Road and starts at 7pm.

Lambert will take questions from fans for 45 minutes, with other members of backroom staff – including managing director Ian Milne – then taking questions from 7.45pm onwards.

The Supporters’ Club AGM will then take place from 8.30pm.

You can follow live updates from the evening right here.