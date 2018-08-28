Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Video

‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 November 2018

Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Paul Lambert has called on Ipswich Town fans to throw their support behind his team as he begins his rescue mission with a ‘huge’ home clash with Preston.

Paul Lambert took Ipswich Town training for the first time on Tuesday. Picture: ROSS HALLSPaul Lambert took Ipswich Town training for the first time on Tuesday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lambert will be in the home dugout at Portman Road for the first time this afternoon after taking charge of an Ipswich side sitting bottom of the Championship, five points from safety.

The new boss has called for unity as he and his squad bid to avoid the drop, but Lambert knows his players need to give the home crowd something to feed off as they look to move off the foot of the table.

“The next two games (v Preston and away at Reading) are huge,” he said. “Listen, every game is huge in the league whether you are trying to get out the league or stay in it. This is a big football club with a really big fanbase behind it.

MORE: ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

“If they can not judge us on what’s happened before and come and get right behind us then there will be a brilliant atmosphere. I’m pretty sure they will and I don’t have any fear or trepidation that they won’t come out and support the team.

“I saw it myself on Saturday at Millwall where you wouldn’t have thought the fans were supporting a team at the bottom of the table, that’s for sure.

“They were brilliant and if we can get them going (then it will really help). We want fans to enjoy coming to the stadium and not just come feeling like it’s another day at the office.

MORE: ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

“We have to give them something as well but for 90 or 95 minutes we have to ensure they come and enjoy their time as well. They pay big money to come and watch the team and they want to watch them win, so when they’re in the stadium they can enjoy themselves.

“But we have to give them something as well.

“The fans know we’re in a bit of trouble at the moment but there’s a long way to go. We need them, there’s no two ways about it because we really need them.”

MORE: ‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Captain Luke Chambers echoed his new manager’s sentiments.

“I cannot speak highly enough of the fans so far over the last 15 games,” the skipper said.

“There was great optimism at the start of the season and they’ve backed us, backed us, backed us and having 2,000 fans at Millwall was amazing for the players on the pitch.

“Having them support us when things weren’t going well was remarkable and it proved we have one of the best away supports in the league and in the country.

“Hopefully they can continue to do that for us and back us at home, where we’ve not had the best of form over the last few months especially.”

Topic Tags:

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

37 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has called on Ipswich Town fans to throw their support behind his team as he begins his rescue mission with a ‘huge’ home clash with Preston.

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: Chris Sutton: Ignorance isn’t always bliss!

Yesterday, 18:06 Mike Bacon
Chris Sutton, right. In Mike Bacon's opinion Sutton was a much better player than he is a pundit! Photo: PA

Bacon’s Bites: MIKE BACON takes a look at how Chris Sutton managed to annoy the non-league world, as well as speedway shooting itself in the foot... again!

Video False dawns, raising expectations and preserving records - how Town bosses past fared in opening games

Yesterday, 16:05 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert takes charge of his first Ipswich Town game this weekend, following in the footsteps of Roy Keane, Mick McCarthy and Joe Royle

sds

‘Paul being there certainly changes things’ - Neil on the battle of the former Norwich bosses

Yesterday, 14:34 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert and Alex Neil go head-to-head this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Preston boss Alex Neil admits preparation has been difficult as he prepares to take on Paul Lambert in his opening game as Ipswich Town manager.

Poll ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

Yesterday, 12:36 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers was part of the Ipswich Town side that avoided relegation in 2012. Picture: STEVE WALLER/ARCHANT

Luke Chambers has been here before.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Kuqi at the double as Ipswich put five past Blades

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
Shefki Kuqi scored twice in Town's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we take a look back at the Blues scoring five against Sheffield United, plus beating Liverpool.

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Luke Chambers believes the appointment of Paul Lambert offers some members of the Ipswich Town squad a much-needed fresh start.

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

Yesterday, 06:19 Jake Foxford
Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Thu, 20:56 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is confident he will save the club from relegation and insists he hopes to stay in charge for years to come.

Follow live coverage of Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM as Lambert, new staff and Milne all face questions

Thu, 17:44 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is taking questions at the Supporters' Club AGM. Photo: Ross Halls

It’s the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM tonight and new boss Paul Lambert will be in attendance.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24