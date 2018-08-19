Harrison, Skuse and Nolan all shake off knocks for Derby trip

Ellis Harrison is fit to face Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Hurst is pleased to have no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ipswich Town manager revealed after Saturday’s draw with Aston Villa that Ellis Harrison (knee), Cole Skuse (quad) and Jon Nolan (calf) had all picked up knocks, but all three will be fit and involved at Pride Park.

Teddy Bishop, Emyr Huws and Danny Rowe will all be involved for the Under 23s against Hull this evening and will not travel, but Hurst is pleased to have no further worries.

MORE: ‘I’m in the place where I want to be’ - Bialkowski would be happy to finish career with Blues

“Thankfully I think we’re all ok, which is pleasing because I was a bit concerned about the squad I would have to select from,” he said.

“That’s good news.

“Naturally we haven’t done too much (in training) today after the exertions of Saturday and the fact one or two are possibly still a little sore.

“It’s nothing that will keep them away from selection, though, and we’re looking forward to our trip to Derby.”

The Blues played more than half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with only 10 men, following Tayo Edun’s red card, with Hurst not sure how that extra work will impact his side at Derby.

MORE: ‘The fans were all the way behind us... we’re gelling well’ - Donacien on Town’s united front

“We won’t know until the game’s underway and even then it depends how the game goes,” he said.

“Everyone always feels better if they get a first touch of the ball and things are going well in the game. It’s amazing, it gives you that bit more energy.

“That’s what we’ll be looking for. Saturday wasn’t ideal but we have to get on with it and that’s what we’ll do.”