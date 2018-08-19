Video

Highlights: Chalobah’s goal, Edun’s harsh red card and a flying Gwion Edwards in Villa draw

Villa's John McGinn stands ahead of Trevoh Chalobah. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Watch match highlights of Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Blues were arguably the better side as time ticked down in the first half, with the score locked at 1-1, before Tayo Edun’s dismissal for two yellow cards seemingly left them with an almost impossible job.

They battled manfully, though, and ultimately came away with a point on an afternoon would they could have easily left with nothing.

Jonathan Kodjia gave the hosts the lead before Trevoh Chalobah superbly levelled, converting following a long throw from Jonas Knudsen.

You can watch match highlights here.