Matchday Live: Lambert at the helm as Blues head into huge Preston clash

Ipswich Town take on Preston this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

The Scot has replaced Paul Hurst and watch from the stands as the Blues were beaten 3-0 at Millwall last weekend.

He’s in the dugout now, for a game which could hold huge significance for Ipswich’s season.

“It’s a really tough division and it’s getting better every single year,” Lambert said.

“But every game’s winnable. It’s the team that can go and be consistent who will get out of it. There are so many games still to play and anything can happen.

“You can have a little run and find yourself mid-table which is what we need to try and do. We need to get ourselves out of that bottom three.”

Follow the game live with us this afternoon.