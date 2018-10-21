Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 12:43 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:44 22 October 2018

Ipswich Town are rock bottom of the Championship following their 2-0 home loss to QPR on Saturday. Andy Warren will be hosting a webchat from 12.30pm to discuss what’s going on with the Blues.

Paul Hurst’s Ipswich were roundly beaten on Saturday, with a Dean Gerken own goal giving the visitors the lead before Tomer Hemed’s penalty before the break ultimately won the game for Rangers.

Expectation was in the air as the home crowd hoped to see the 3-2 victory at Swansea prior to the international break used as a springboard, but the Blues fell flat.

There were boos at the end and mumbles of discontent throughout. It felt like very little had changed since the departure of Mick McCarthy.

They head to Leeds on Wednesday night where they will face one of the league’s form teams, managed by Argentine enigma Marcelo Bielsa.

Get involved in our webchat and let us know what you think.

Catch up on what was said in our Ipswich Town webchat

