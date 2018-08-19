Ipswich Town Women stung by Wasps in first game of season

Captain Amanda Crump scored Town's only goal of the game

Women’s National League Crawley Wasps 5 Ipswich Town 1 Ipswich Town Women got their new campaign off to the worst possible start as they suffered a convincing 5-1 defeat to newly-promoted Crawley Wasps on the opening day of the new National League season, writes Kieren Standley.

Captain Amanda Crump in action during the first half

Town captain Amanda Crump was on target in the first-half but it wasn’t enough as the Blues were stunned at The Haven.

The hosts took the lead after just six minutes when Faye Rabson got in behind Town debutant Laken Duchar-Clark and played the ball low across the area for Ariana Fleischman, who found the back of the net despite the best efforts of stand-in keeper Toni-Anne Wayne.

The Sussex side continued to pile on the pressure and soon doubled their advantage after capitalising on a defensive error. Duchar-Clark’s underweighted back pass was intercepted by Rabson, who raced through and rounded Wayne before slotting into an open net.

Ipswich simply failed to get going and didn’t register an attempt on target until skipper Crump found the top corner with a stunning strike after some fantastic initial play from Zoe Cossey.

Sophie Welton in action during the first half

However, the revival was to be short-lived as the hosts soon restored their cushion. Rabson again got free down the left and forced Wayne into a low parried save before Sian Heather arrived to smash home the rebound.

The Blues trailed 3-1 at half-time and the second-half was a case of same old story as Crawley again found themselves on top. Wayne was called into action on several occasions, producing one outstanding save to deny Jenny Drury a certain goal, before the hosts found their fourth goal through the outstanding Rabson.

The winger was neatly played through by Heather and kept her composure to slot past the stranded Wayne.

Crawley capped off the rout just after the hour-mark as Heather produced a stunning dipping strike into the top corner from 25-yards. Town attempted to rally but couldn’t find a reply despite the best efforts of Natasha Thomas and Sophie Welton.

Zoe Cossey in action during the opening game of the season

The Tractor Girls return to action this Sunday away at London side Actonians.

Town XI: Wayne (GK), Duchar-Clark, Cooper, Arnoup, Pannifer, Wakefield (DeBell), Crump (c), Craddock, Welton (Moore), Cossey (Campbell), Thomas. Unused: Cage