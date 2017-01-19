Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 1°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

09:58 19 January 2017

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

It’s time for a change of manager at Portman Road.

15 Comments

That’s the message from Ipswich Town fans after the embarrassing 1-0 defeat at non-league Lincoln City, in the FA Cup Third Round on Tuesday.

The East Anglian Daily Times yesterday conducted an online poll with a simple question – is it time for Mick McCarthy to go?

We had more than 4,000 votes, with 74% agreeing that McCarthy’s time was up with the Blues.

But it’s not just at touchline level where some fans want change – some argue the club needs to be taken in a different direction, from owner Marcus Evans downwards.

Ian Milne’s statement did little to quieten the discord yesterday, Town’s managing director telling fans less than 12 hours after the final whistle at Sincil Bank that Lincoln were clearly “the better organised team”.

His statement added: “In these difficult times we would ask our fans to stay with Mick and the boys as we make improvements to the squad and get our injured players match fit, as our aim is to return to winning entertaining football as we started to do against Blackburn.”

The Blues head to play-off chasing Huddersfield at the weekend, hoping to string back-to-back league wins together for the first time this season, following their home win against Blackburn last time out.

New signings Kieffer Moore and Jordan Spence could feature, but their additions have been merely a footnote during what continues to be an extremely difficult period.

Keywords: Ian Milne Marcus Evans Mick McCarthy Ipswich Town

15 comments

  • Sir Alex Ferguson in his hey day at Utd could not do anything with this team. Proper investment is required here.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    richie w

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • We are getting as bad as Narwich for trying to get rid of our failed manager are we not ged scott

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Bacon & Egg

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • There are not many jobs you can bluff your way through as a tradesman , but you can in the football world. Just look how many so called footballers that have waltzed into Portman Road and managed to get a good wage for doing nothing. Over and over again. We had one owner who knew little about football and put the club into administration. His legacy was to then hand it over to another businessman to have a go. We have had many manager sackings which is no co-incidence . We need a "Gordon Ramsey" type fella to come and strip this club down and inject some strict measures and discipline into this club. No more poor footballers after an easy contract. McCarthy and Conner have to go, they are incapable and clueless.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    chantry

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • How can you fans turn against mm in this way after all he is doing his best and playing the tactics that he thinks will bring success. His cv was hardly good when coming to portman road with failure after failure being sacked or walking when the pressure got too much. But you fans were full of glee when he saved Ipswich from the abyss and now he is taking Ipswich to probable relegation in the not distant future you all turn against the poor chap.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ged scott

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Yes I agree pundit failure is rewarded in football. look at Norwich gets relegated and gets a pity payment and still dealt free and can't be up there in the playoffs.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Peter Bland

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • The Answer is simple. stop Buying tickets and Cancel your Direct Debits. The money grabbing evans will notice then. Nothing will change untill that is done. wake up peeps!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    RHTech

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Ipswich need to get rid of the people at the top. Mick mccarthy wont resign and the chairman wont sack him because he has to pay money out mick wants to be sacked but he does not want too do the honorable thing and resign its a blemish in micks cv if he does ipswich are at crises point and i can see the chairman and the men at the top waiting till theres no money in the club and let go there taking the money out of the club and just letting us rut they should all go

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chris Taberner

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Milne is obviously attempting to play on the injury list as some sort of excuse for our debacle. These players haven't been injured for the last 3 seasons. Let's face it, how many fans think that had we of had these players available for the two Lincoln games, that they would have made an iota of difference? I personally think not. They may be better than some of the players that were selected to play by McCarthy, but let's face it, are they good enough? McGoldrick is a decent footballer, but he lacks so much pace, he always looks pedestrian. Pitman is reasonable, but he is inconsistant. His best option would be to have a good player to play off. We come back to the same deep grain problem every time, thanks to Evans, THIS SQUAD DESPERATELY LACKS QUALITY.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poet

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Mick will be as arrogant as ever at tomorrow's press conference. The unambitious and despicable owner - Marcus Evans - has destroyed this club. He has no interested in spending anything, let alone a million on a player. Nor will he spend a million to off load the incompetent MM. The only way things could change is by those who pay by DD cancelling and folk not turning up to the next game. Even then will Evans care?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Jason

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • I have no time for McCarthy whatsoever. He is a myopic dinosaur who has made ITFC a national laughing-stock and demonstrated in his every move why English managers are spurned throughout Europe. His excruciating post-match blather is the lid on the coffin of his career. But - there is an unpalatable truth here: that he may be the only person who could save the club from relegation. Whenif we are safe from this threat, we should boycott, protest, kick off - whatever.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Jez Walker

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Poor, mean owner. Poor manager devoid of tactics and poor, not worthy of championship football players. Dire straits.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Brobat blue

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Mick McCarthy in the FA Cup: 2012 – 3rd round 2013 – 3rd round 2014 – 3rd round 2015 – 3rd round 2016 – 3rd round 2017 – 3rd round

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    walberswicks

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • EADT you must know the cupboard is bare. Why do you print this rubbish? Players are being sold and bills are not being paid. The owners are subject to an arrest warrant. In football abject failure is more highly rewarded than success - and Touts cannot afford to pay gravy or coffee.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pundit

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • Suffolk Punch let me clear up another area of confusion for you. The vexed question of pointless loans. Why indeed. Two reasons. The first of course is money. A six figure sum can be hoovered offshore. The second is that impressionable young minds have a chance to learn. They arrive with their manager's warning ringing in their ears. " apply yourself young man or you may end up at a club like Offshore Investment FC with a manager like No Loans". As lessons go it's quite painful.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pundit

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

  • ~What rubbish, Bammer. You start by asking for MM to be sacked and you end hoping MM gets an away win with his new signings who have no chance of playing whatsoever.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    walberswicks

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

06:00 Matt Reason
Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Just months after former Suffolk footballer Shaun Whiter was left for dead after a horrific hit and run accident, he is set to take on a 150-mile cycling challenge.

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Yesterday, 17:46 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

More and more Ipswich Town supporters have been calling for Mick McCarthy to be sacked following Tuesday night’s humiliating FA Cup defeat at non-league side Lincoln City. STUART WATSON quizzed the Blues boss in today’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s game at Huddersfield.

Poll: Another blow for Ipswich Town as Adam Webster will miss the rest of the season

Yesterday, 13:22 Mark Heath
Adam Webster is out for the season

Ipswich Town’s ailing season has been dealt another blow with the news that star defender Adam Webster will be out injured for the rest of the campaign.

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

Yesterday, 09:58 Chris Brammer
An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

It’s time for a change of manager at Portman Road.

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 09:30 Chris Brammer
Terry Butcher

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher says the Blues have hit rock-bottom, following Tuesday night’s embarrassing FA Cup Third Round replay defeat at Lincoln City.

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Wed, 13:57 Mark Heath
Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

This morning, in the wake of the most humiliating night in Ipswich Town’s history, we ask - is it time for boss Mick McCarthy to go?

We were confident of beating Ipswich Town - Lincoln City skipper

Wed, 18:39 Chris Brammer
Luke Waterfall brings out a fine save from Dean Gerken

Lincoln City skipper Luke Waterfall said it was no coincidence that the Imps overturned Ipswich Town at Sincil Bank, having impressed in the original tie, a 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Gallery: From sweet to sour - The change in fortunes of Mick McCarthy and Ipswich Town

Wed, 14:32
Ipswich Manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City

With Mick McCarthy enduring the most dismal period of his reign at Ipswich Town, and with increasing fan pressure on him to quit his job, CHRIS BRAMMER looks back at the Blues boss’ time in charge at Portman Road and remembers a time when it wasn’t all bad.

Theresa May congratulates Lincoln City after humbling of Ipswich Town

Wed, 13:54 Paul Geater
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Lincoln City after the team’s victory over the spluttering Tractor Boys in Tuesday night’s FA Cup tie.

Tell Us: Was Ipswich Town’s FA Cup replay against Lincoln their worst ever? And if not, what was?

Wed, 12:32 Edmund Crosthwaite
Jonathan Douglas makes his way off the pitch after the defeat to Lincoln

Mick McCarthy was embarrassed. The fans were embarrassed.

Most read

Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

Breaking News: One dead and another in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

Felixstowe dock. Image: Matthew Clarke

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Four firearms recovered and man taken into health care following police stand-off in Crowfield

Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield during the incident.

Revealed – the Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants with zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Sun’s reflection in mirror causes devastating fire at home in Fifth Avenue, Chelmsford

The fire was caused by the sun's reflection in a bedroom mirror. Picture: Richard Wisbey.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Poll: Another blow for Ipswich Town as Adam Webster will miss the rest of the season

Adam Webster is out for the season

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24