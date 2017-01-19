Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay. Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

It’s time for a change of manager at Portman Road.

That’s the message from Ipswich Town fans after the embarrassing 1-0 defeat at non-league Lincoln City, in the FA Cup Third Round on Tuesday.

The East Anglian Daily Times yesterday conducted an online poll with a simple question – is it time for Mick McCarthy to go?

We had more than 4,000 votes, with 74% agreeing that McCarthy’s time was up with the Blues.

But it’s not just at touchline level where some fans want change – some argue the club needs to be taken in a different direction, from owner Marcus Evans downwards.

Ian Milne’s statement did little to quieten the discord yesterday, Town’s managing director telling fans less than 12 hours after the final whistle at Sincil Bank that Lincoln were clearly “the better organised team”.

His statement added: “In these difficult times we would ask our fans to stay with Mick and the boys as we make improvements to the squad and get our injured players match fit, as our aim is to return to winning entertaining football as we started to do against Blackburn.”

The Blues head to play-off chasing Huddersfield at the weekend, hoping to string back-to-back league wins together for the first time this season, following their home win against Blackburn last time out.

New signings Kieffer Moore and Jordan Spence could feature, but their additions have been merely a footnote during what continues to be an extremely difficult period.