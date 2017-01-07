Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town’s FA Cup replay at Lincoln City will be shown live on BBC TV

16:59 10 January 2017

Lincoln City keeper Paul Farman punches clear under pressure from Freddie Sears

Lincoln City keeper Paul Farman punches clear under pressure from Freddie Sears

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town’s FA Cup Third Round replay will be shown live on the BBC on Tuesday, January 17.

5 Comments

The original game between the Blues and the non-league Imps finished 2-2 at Portman Road on Saturday, Ipswich’s Tom Lawrence and Lincoln’s Theo Robinson both scoring a brace.

Kick-off will be at 8.05pm at Sincil Bank, with the winners due to host Championship leaders Brighton in the fourth round.

Keywords: BBC Ipswich Town

5 comments

  • Chantry - what "proceeds"? The Down can't have made anything significant from the home match, and 3rd Round winners get £67,500 prize money - that'll cover a week's wages for some of the first team squad. The only thing for them to play for is pride - to be fair, no-one is *expecting* them to win, so they ain't got nothing to lose!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Jim Strobe

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • If we do not dictate, press and attack Lincoln then we could lose this cup tie in an open game. The players have to show up for this. Hopefully Evans will allow some players to be bought with the proceeds. The real test will be if we get to meet Brighton because the fans will not want another humiliating display @ Portman Rd.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    chantry

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Noooooooooo!!!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    BIG BLUE MONSTER

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • It's bad enough being humiliated on Sky with nobody watching but this will be a major embarrassment. Presumably the BBC are hoping for a shock, an Ipswich win.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    spboy

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Oh no we are there for everyone to see. Please Ipswich put on a performance, this is our cup final!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Stat-Matt

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Poll: Play a full strength side in Lincoln FA Cup replay, Ipswich Town fans urge Mick McCarthy

Yesterday, 17:12 Mark Heath
Mick McCarthy is exasperated on the touchline during the FA Cup tie against Lincoln City

Ipswich Town fans have called upon manager Mick McCarthy to name a full-strength team for next Tuesday’s FA Cup Third Round replay at non-league side Lincoln City.

Ipswich Town’s FA Cup replay at Lincoln City will be shown live on BBC TV

Yesterday, 16:59 Chris Brammer
Lincoln City keeper Paul Farman punches clear under pressure from Freddie Sears

Ipswich Town’s FA Cup Third Round replay will be shown live on the BBC on Tuesday, January 17.

Winners of Lincon City v Ipswich Town replay will host Brighton in FA Cup Fourth Round

Mon, 19:28 Stuart Watson
The FA Cup trophy

The winners of next Tuesday’s FA Cup Third Round replay between Ipswich Town and Lincoln City, at Sincil Bank, will host Championship table-toppers Brighton in the round four.

Join In: Give us your reaction to ITFC’s 2-2 FA Cup draw in our live webchat at 12.30pm

Mon, 11:05 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy, pictured alongside assistant Terry Connor, asks a question of the referee as Ipswich draw with non-league Lincoln City on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town are in tonight’s FA Cup Fourth Round draw (7pm), but only just after Tom Lawrence’s late strike salvaged a 2-2 home draw with non-league side Lincoln City on Saturday.

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Mon, 10:36 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town have got a serious case of the blues and it’s hard to see what’s going to snap them out of it.

Christophe Berra says Ipswich Town’s FA Cup replay at Lincoln City will be a ‘different game’

Mon, 08:00 Stuart Watson
Christophe Berra clears the ball against non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup

Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra insists it will be a ‘different game’ when the Blues visit Lincoln City for an FA Cup Third Round replay.

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town were fortunate to secure FA Cup Third Round replay against non-league Lincoln City

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Stuart Watson
A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admitted that his low-on-confidence team were fortunate to salvage an FA Cup Third Round replay at non-league side Lincoln City courtesy of this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Match report: Tom Lawrence spares Ipswich Town’s blushes in fortunate FA Cup third round 2-2 home draw with non-league Lincoln City

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence equalises for Ipswich during the first half against Lincoln City

Tom Lawrence’s late leveller got Ipswich Town out of jail as they narrowly avoided an embarrassing FA Cup third round home defeat to non-league Lincoln City.

All the build-up, action and reaction as Ipswich Town host Lincoln City in the FA Cup third round

Saturday, January 7, 2017
Lincoln City's Alex Woodyard celebrates with teammates in the dressing room after the Emirates FA Cup, Second Round match at Sincil Bank, Lincoln.

Will the Cup provide a welcome distraction for Ipswich Town fans – or will a lower league side have the last laugh again.

‘I would imagine everyone will want Lincoln to win’ – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Stuart Watson
All eyes on us. Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy knows the wider footballing world want non-league Lincoln to dump his side out of the FA Cup today. www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy knows the wider footballing world wants his team to trip up in the FA Cup today.

Most read

Updated: Tributes paid to ‘amazing’ couple in 70s after fatal crash on ‘dangerous’ A1307 in Suffolk

No snow in Suffolk today but conditions are on a ‘knife-edge for tomorrow’, weather forecaster warns

Snow scene. Picture credit: Felis Klostle/AP

Snow warning for Suffolk and Essex this week issued by Met Office

<<< NEWS >>> December 2009 weather A dog walker this morning on a snow covered B1029 Brightlingsea Road, Thorrington, near Colchester, Essex. Photo ref APP 09 Brightlingsea Snow 6 Andrew Partridge Friday 18/12/09

Man who killed Laureen Hammond in Bromeswell car crash due to be released from prison

Laureen with her sister Keely Hammond

Framlingham cancer patient organises charity walk every day of January – and the response has been ‘crazy’

Matt Bayfield with friends, family and supporters on a walk around Framlingham

Poll: Play a full strength side in Lincoln FA Cup replay, Ipswich Town fans urge Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy is exasperated on the touchline during the FA Cup tie against Lincoln City

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Poll: Play a full strength side in Lincoln FA Cup replay, Ipswich Town fans urge Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy is exasperated on the touchline during the FA Cup tie against Lincoln City

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24