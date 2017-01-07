Ipswich Town’s FA Cup replay at Lincoln City will be shown live on BBC TV

Lincoln City keeper Paul Farman punches clear under pressure from Freddie Sears Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town’s FA Cup Third Round replay will be shown live on the BBC on Tuesday, January 17.

The original game between the Blues and the non-league Imps finished 2-2 at Portman Road on Saturday, Ipswich’s Tom Lawrence and Lincoln’s Theo Robinson both scoring a brace.

Kick-off will be at 8.05pm at Sincil Bank, with the winners due to host Championship leaders Brighton in the fourth round.