Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Opinion

Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

PUBLISHED: 18:13 03 November 2018

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mixed emotions

This was a much improved performance under new boss Paul Lambert.

Town played with more organisation, more fight, more tempo, had more threat and more identity than they have for a long time.

They deservedly led at the break through Freddie Sears’ coolly converted penalty right on the half-time whistle.

Gwion Edwards with an early strike. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMGwion Edwards with an early strike. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

And yet they still only came away with only a point to show for their efforts.

That’s because of a mad afternoon for veteran midfielder Paul Gallagher. The 34-year-old stepped off the bench in the 71st minute and scored with his first touch when firing a low free-kick past a poorly positioned wall and into the bottom corner.

Moments later, the Scot found himself taking the gloves after keeper Chris Maxwell was shown his marching orders for racing off his line and fouling Kayden Jackson near the touchline (he’d already been booked for the penalty). Alex Neil had only just used his third and final substitute.

There was still 15 minutes to go at that stage. And there were seven minutes stoppage time added on top of that. Yet the Blues failed to really test the stand-in keeper. His only save was tip over a self-set Danny Rowe volley that was superbly struck, but pretty central.

Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJosh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

MORE: Report – Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

Surprise striker

Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

We all guessed at what sort of team Lambert would pick. No-one would have predicted Jordan Roberts to start though – certainly not as the lone striker.

The 24-year-old was signed on a Bosman free transfer from League Two side Crawley Town in the summer and described as a long-term left-wing project in the making by then manager Paul Hurst.

Up until this weekend he had been limited to a combined total of 23 minutes in the first team spread over two substitute appearances back in August (at Rotherham and Derby).

Town are short of striker options though and Lambert, after quickly assessing his options, felt Roberts could provide something different up top. He was right.

Freddie Sears fires Town into a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFreddie Sears fires Town into a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Roberts provided a focal point to the attack that Town have so badly lacked in the absence of injured duo Jon Walters and Ellis Harrison.

He may not be the biggest, but he won more than his fair share of headers – often direct from Bartosz Bialkowski’s long kicks. He also showed strength to hold off his marker and provide neat little lay-offs.

Ok, so he lacked killer instinct at crucial moments – there was stumble hen looking to attack a dangerous cross, a moment where the ball got stuck under his feet and another where he dragged a shot wide – but his presence allowed Town to actually get moves going.

It was fitting that it was a combination of him and the tireless Sears who forced the spot-kick right on half-time. Sears chased down a short back pass and, after keeper Chris Maxwell turned out of danger, Roberts was there in a flash to toe the ball away and be brought down.

MORE: Matchday Recap: How the action unfolded as Town drew 1-1 with Preston



Lambert impact

The Scot had a sideline presence that Paul Hurst lacked. He never stopped prowling the edge of the technical area. It was noticeable how much praise he was giving his players throughout.

Out of possession it was almost a 5-4-1 as system as Cole Skuse dropped into defence and the two wingers, Sears and Gwion Edwards, both tucked in. Once possession got turned over via an energetic press – something we saw far more evidence of than under Hurst – it quickly became more of a 4-3-3.

It was clear to see that the Town players were all comfortable with their individual roles. No-one was being asked to do anything out of their comfort zones.

Skuse sat deep and focussed on his forte of snuffing out danger. Downes crashed into tackles. Sears scampered up and down. Roberts, as mentioned, looked to bring others into play. Town just looked a much more cohesive unit.



Set-pieces

The set-piece equaliser wasn’t great; a cleverly disguised strike, but a poorly positioned wall. That means half of the 26 goals conceded this season have come either directly or indirectly from dead ball situations.

In general Town did deal with those situations much better though.

Lambert clearly instructed all 10 of his outfield players to get back in the box when defending corners. Town repelled six of them.

In terms of offensive set-plays it was young Flynn Downes on free-kick and corner duty. That shows how much the new boss rates him.



The worry…

The concern is that Lambert may struggle to get much more out of this group of players.

And they still didn’t win. At home. Against fellow strugglers. With an extra man advantage for more than 20 minutes (just like against Bolton).

Ultimately, for all the positives today, the wait for a home victory – which stretches back to Mick McCarthy’s last game in charge last April – goes on.

Rotherham, Reading and Hull all picked up three points today. It leaves the Blues five points adrift of everyone else at the bottom of the Championship standings. Seeing Norwich at the top of the pile doesn’t help either.

Mind you, there’s still a lot of football to play, the table is looking pretty congested and the picture could change pretty quickly.

Draws aren’t enough though. And there won’t be many better opportunities to win than today.

Topic Tags:

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

17:07 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Live Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

12:00 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has called on Ipswich Town fans to throw their support behind his team as he begins his rescue mission with a ‘huge’ home clash with Preston.

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: Chris Sutton: Ignorance isn’t always bliss!

Yesterday, 18:06 Mike Bacon
Chris Sutton, right. In Mike Bacon's opinion Sutton was a much better player than he is a pundit! Photo: PA

Bacon’s Bites: MIKE BACON takes a look at how Chris Sutton managed to annoy the non-league world, as well as speedway shooting itself in the foot... again!

Video False dawns, raising expectations and preserving records - how Town bosses past fared in opening games

Yesterday, 16:05 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert takes charge of his first Ipswich Town game this weekend, following in the footsteps of Roy Keane, Mick McCarthy and Joe Royle

Ahead of Paul Lambert’s first game as Ipswich Town boss, ANDY WARREN looks at how recent Blues managers fared in their opening matches in charge

‘Paul being there certainly changes things’ - Neil on the battle of the former Norwich bosses

Yesterday, 14:34 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert and Alex Neil go head-to-head this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Preston boss Alex Neil admits preparation has been difficult as he prepares to take on Paul Lambert in his opening game as Ipswich Town manager.

Poll ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

Yesterday, 12:36 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers was part of the Ipswich Town side that avoided relegation in 2012. Picture: STEVE WALLER/ARCHANT

Luke Chambers has been here before.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Kuqi at the double as Ipswich put five past Blades

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
Shefki Kuqi scored twice in Town's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we take a look back at the Blues scoring five against Sheffield United, plus beating Liverpool.

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

Yesterday, 06:19 Jake Foxford
Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Luke Chambers believes the appointment of Paul Lambert offers some members of the Ipswich Town squad a much-needed fresh start.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Live Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24