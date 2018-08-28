Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Iron boss discharges himself from hospital to inspire crucial win

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:00 28 October 2018

Braintree celebrate a goal in their win over Dover Athletic. Picture: BRAINTREE TOWN

Braintree celebrate a goal in their win over Dover Athletic. Picture: BRAINTREE TOWN

Archant

National League Premier

Braintree Town 2

Dover Athletic 1

In a battle of the two basement teams it was the Iron who ran out winners to secure their first home league win of the season and the lift themselves off the bottom of the league, writes David Ward.

Braintree's Justin Amaluzor celebrates his goal against Dover. Picture: BRAINTREE TOWNBraintree's Justin Amaluzor celebrates his goal against Dover. Picture: BRAINTREE TOWN

It was the ideal tonic for Iron caretaker manager Hakan Hayrattin who had discharged himself from hospital in the morning so he could be at Cressing Road to be in charge for what was a crucial game dubbed as a six-pointer.

“It’s certainly the best tonic I could have because all the players were fantastic in the way they showed their pace and commitment throughout forcing the visitors on the back foot for long periods,” he said. “Their workrate was tremendous and I am proud of them.”

The Iron gave a debut to 19 year-old striker Virgil Gomis from Notts Forest, on loan for a month, and he led the line exceptionally well and was unlucky twice in each half not have put his put his name on the scoresheet while both Justin Amaluzar and Reece Grant also fired in tremendous shots well saved by Athletic keeper Mitch Walker.

It was Amaluzar who gave the Iron their 13th minute lead, heading in a right wing corne at the near post and twice before the break he could have added to his tally.

Jon Muleba fires in a cross for Braintree. Picture: BRAINTREE TOWNJon Muleba fires in a cross for Braintree. Picture: BRAINTREE TOWN

The start of the second half saw the visitors at last starting to penetrate the home defence with their long balls into the area where they had four six-foot players waiting and the tactic finally paid off on 68 minutes when one such ball was met at the far post by Kevin Lokko to head home the equaliser.

The Iron, without their injured keeper Ben Killip and central defender Dave Nieskins, held firm though with the central defensive pairing of Joe Ellul and Kodi Lyons-Foster outstanding, and the high pressing game paid off in the 78th minute when the on-rushing Lyle Della-Verde raced onto a fine pass and was brought down by keeper Walker in the area.

Up stepped young Grant to drive the ball into the net and the restore the home side’s lead and although the visitors threw players forward in a last ditch effort to fine another equaliser the home side deservedly held on to record their first home win.

A delighted Hayrettin then had to hurry back to hospital where he awaits an operation for the removal of kidney stones.

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

14:11 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall. STUART WATSON gives his verdict ahead of Paul Lambert taking charge.

Opinion: North Stander: We need a miracle to get out of this

12:45
Terry Hunt feels sorry for the fans who made the trip to Millwall to watch a miserable defeat. Picture: PAGEPIX

North Stander Terry Hunt gives his take on the challenge facing new boss Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town...

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

10:52 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Paul Hurst says he has no regrets over his short spell in charge of Ipswich Town and that it has made him more determined than ever to be a success in the future.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 17:01 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall in front of new manager Paul Lambert this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 18:33 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town caretaker manager Bryan Klug says newly appointed boss Paul Lambert will have seen some problems that are ‘blatantly obvious’ when watching this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall from the stands.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town are roundly beaten at Millwall in front of new boss Lambert

Yesterday, 17:47 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah hits the outside of the Millwall post at The Den Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at Millwall.

Report: Poor goals cost Ipswich again in Millwall loss as Lambert gets a glimpse of job at hand

Yesterday, 16:59 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell challenges for the ball at Millwall Picture Pagepix

Three poor goals cost Ipswich Town dear once again as they were beaten 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon in front of the watching Paul Lambert this afternoon.

Matchday Recap: Blues well-beaten at Millwall as new boss Lambert watches on

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was in the stands as the Blues lost 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Video: ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

Yesterday, 14:22 Andy Warren
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been embracing their new manager ahead of today’s game at Millwall.

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Yesterday, 09:03 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

Most read

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Universal Credit to cost disabled people £300 a month, says new report

Citizens Advice have revealed the serious impact new benefits could have on disabled people living in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Wherstead Road to close again this morning as abnormal load travels to Bramford

The transformers that will be on the way to Bramford tomorrow Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24