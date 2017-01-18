Partly Cloudy

Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

09:24 18 January 2017

This morning, in the wake of the most humiliating night in Ipswich Town’s history, we ask - is it time for boss Mick McCarthy to go?

The Blues were humbled 1-0 by non-league minnows Lincoln in an FA Cup Third Round replay last night, in front of a national TV audience of millions on the BBC.

The shocking showing prompted Town legend Terry Butcher to call the performance “a disgrace.”

It is the latest low in a season which has seen Town stumble into mediocrity, having failed to win back-to-back games all campaign.

And it increases the pressure on boss McCarthy, who, having saved Town from relegation and led them to the play-offs, has seen his side go backwards ever since.

Lincoln City players celebrate their victory in the changing roomsLincoln City players celebrate their victory in the changing rooms

He has to work with one of the smallest budgets in the Championship, but fans have repeatedly criticised what they see as his negative tactics and team selections.

But Town fans should not expect a knee-jerk response from club owner Marcus Evans.

The multi-millionaire businessman will be well aware of the growing frustration among Town supporters about poor results and the lack of entertainment.

He has shown great loyalty in the past to both Roy Keane and Paul Jewell, in the Ipswich Town tradition which was made famous by the Cobbold family, most notably in the case of a young Bobby Robson.

Evans will not react to a small minority of hot-heads who call for every manager’s head after a disappointing run.

He will be monitoring the situation and will only act when he believes the relationship between the majority of “sensible” fans and the manager has irretrievably broken down.

Even then, he will not change the manager immediately. He will ensure that the chosen successor is in place before acting.

There is also money to think of. If Evans sacked McCarthy now, with 18 months of his contract still to run, the pay-off would almost certainly be more than £1 million.

We have no way of knowing whether Evans has decided that McCarthy has to go, or is still hoping the veteran manager can turn things round.

But whatever the owner’s thinking, it is very unlikely that McCarthy will leave Portman Road immediately.

- What do you think? Comment below!

Keywords: Marcus Evans Mick McCarthy Bobby Robson Roy Keane Football Ipswich Town

  • nothing to do with the Ipswich team then? the two left to defend were rubbish , a heavy tackle might have meant a free kick which could have gone better.

    TERENCE MANNING

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Yo ho, GITS©!! Fone ringing all morning!! First Leicester. 'Hey Bas! Doing our darndest to cash out Lawro. Know he's poor, but his MV has upped with soft goals at your club. Big downer last night. Talk him up, Bas, and there's a big one in it for you'. Then Mick called in. 'Hey man' says M, 'they're hanging me out to dry. Cosa fare, friend?'. 'Be positive, Mick. F is standing by you. Your football CV shot, but may just be we can fix a pundit gig in the Prem. "Eee, great move, but why not loft it into the box and see ow it goes". Might just catch the imagination of the Chinese or the Aussies. Don't resign, though, Mick. Just carry on b*gg*ring things up and you'll get a pay-off end Feb we can share'. Did he not lke that! Putting in a call to Marc.

    Basil Smallpiece

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • OK lets keep him in, and see how many games he can lose this season, how long it takes for administration and how small a crowd he can get PR down to. Let's put his new signings in and see if they can play football because Douglas looks like he's got dementia and has forgotten. Lets see him finish ITFC off and ME go bust.

    walberswicks

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Yes its time for mick to go how many chances does this man need to get it right old tactics out of date system it comes to all mangers why are the directors and chairman not listening to the fans who pay money to watch this team to play like this its wrong any other club would sack there manger look at the poll the fans want sacked stop sticking your heads in the sand and listen to the supporters sack the man he is past it and lets get a new young manger in with new ideas. If you dont listen to the fans there will be no one coming to portman road if you keep playing like that sack the manger please

    Chris Taberner

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I cannot understand why all the fuss....I thought the players won or lost a game, not the manager. Just accept that there are better teams out there and there has to be a loser.

    Bobby Lbb

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • This team should hold their heads in shame,they are not fit to wear the shirt,its not that they lost the game,its the way they lost it. It was as if they had never seen one another before this match,and as for thick Mick standing clueless on the touchline,it was the most embarrassing game i have ever watched in 60 years following the Town. Alf Ramsey and Bobby Robson must have been turning in their graves.

    veggieman46

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  This team should hold their heads in shame,they are not fit to wear the shirt,its not that they lost the game,its the way they lost it. It was as if they had never seen one another before this match,and as for thick Mick standing clueless on the touchline,it was the most embarrassing game i have ever watched in 60 years following the Town. Alf Ramsey and Bobby Robson must have been turning in their graves.

    veggieman46

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • how do you make any January signings after an advert for ITFC like that?

    walberswicks

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I would also add that, and against the comments you made in your article, that Evans has to act act quickly else he'll haemorrhage season ticket holders (finance) for next year.

    CasperF

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • How bad does it have to get? I've been a supporter for over fifty years and a season ticket holder for many of those. However I'm now asking myself why should I renew next year. I don't expect to see ITFC spending megabucks or being promoted next year. I do expect to see them developing and playing young players as well as playing entertaining football. (And not treating me like an idiot.) McCarthy is not the man for this and never has been. He was necessary to stabilise the club after the mess Evans' previous proteges had got us into. But once he'd done that he should have been moved on in favour of a manager capable of developing young players. He certainly should be moved on now.

    CasperF

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I think Terry Connor should go, not Mick. The backroom needs a shake up because everyone's too comfortable. Lincoln didn't win it because they simply wanted it more, they were much better prepared and the players were totally clear on what was required as individuals and as a team. We on the other hand were never at the races. We could do a lot worse than sign up the Cowley brothers to work as coaches alongside Mick with a view to taking over in 18 months time, either that or sign that Lincoln forward who looks like security guard at my local Asda.

    MOTT MIKE

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Oh dear EADT is it only two days since you trumpeted a bright new beginning for Touts? This is probably the most embarrassing day in the EADT's history - but not for Town. Going into receivership was embarrassing. Selling out to dodgy offshore tours was embarassing AND disgraceful. Being beaten 10-1 by a poor Fulham team was tricky to live with. Beaten outclassed by A good Lincoln team was merely expected. And why ask such a daft question? No Loans has been asking for his pay off for months. Touts can't afford it. The arrogant gravy train rider should be forced to manage the mess he has created until his ludicrously well paid contract runs out

    Pundit

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • I can't fn believe there's no press conference been called surely that useless t### has got the dignity to resign after that shower of s### ....go now MM and

    Julian Hughes

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • As in a few of the other comments,it's Marcus Evans who should go.He has totally destroyed a once great club and turned it into a laughing stock which the whole country witnessed last night.So Ipswich Star how about getting on his case too.This ridiculous owner who doesn't even show his face should be held accountable! Does he not even notice that hardly anyone goes to watch them anymore. If every season ticket holder didn't renew this year and no-one went next season,do you think he'd do anything?

    Mary Mary

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Lots of those that write on this forum or phone in to sports channels are supporters who have followed the club for many, many years. They definitely are not "Hot heads". The only "Hot heads" at PR are those that can't see beyond the end of their nose. It's one thing to have a Cup upset, it's quite another when fans of a club have doubts that we will beat a side like Lincoln. Absolutely no disrespect to Lincoln. They seem to be a well run club who embrace their supporters. Unlike ITFC who are showing total disregard to fans that are not normally moaners or show their feelings towards the team or manager. Just look at what they have had to put up with for years now and the club could not get much lower in the esteem of those faithful fans. What is happening is a disgrace. But nothing will happen as the ostriches at PR think they are immune from criticism and turn the blame on the very people that keep them in their jobs.

    whymarkmariner

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Although an Ipswich fan, I don’t normally post any comments after a game, but there was one solitary moment 15 mins into the first half when the camera focused upon Mcarthy as he openly spat towards us. I don’t like to see the players spitting, but at least they have a reason as they are exhausting themselves. His action was disgusting and unnecessary. Why did’t he bring a hanky? Coupled by the poor performance, this was an all-time low for me. And here’s another observation... Did anyone notice that the Fish and Chip shop stall closed at 9.30pm? Presumably they ran out of Cod due to demand? Well done Lincoln, Sincil Bank had a good evening!

    David White

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • It's not "loyalty" to keep the likes of Keane and Jewell for months or years after it's perfectly clear that they're terrible managers that are damaging the club - it's plain stupidity. As for Mick, if he had any integrity he'd resign. This would still leave us hamstrung with a dismal budget due to debt that is entirely down to the owner giving Keane, Magilton and Jewell too much "loyalty" time.

    Pete James

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • bottom6 mick doesn't care about ITFC, he's just waiting for his seven figure payoff

    walberswicks

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • How can fans blame Evan's lack of investment after witnessing the two matches against non-league opposition, when McCarthy's annual salary alone must surely DOUBLE the salaries of Lincoln's manager, its entire team and background staff COMBINED? How can ITFC justify its comparatively high wages when Lincoln were the better team in EVERY respect? Let's move Lincoln FC to Ipswich so we can watch some proper football.

    Usually Optimistic

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Mick McCarthy should do the right thing and resign you don't pay off somebody who has let the club down and the fans last night's performance was a disgrace it was his fault he picked the team and all fans should have a say not just "sensible fans" as you call them a lot of those "unsensable fans" are people who have supported the club for years but can't take anymore of this boring hoofball and players who wouldn't get into a non league team it is not a knee jerk reaction it is fans who want to bring some kind of normallity back to this club and put it back to where it belongs amongst the premier league so please Mick if you want to leave with some credibility resign now and let us find a manager who can manage players

    Bacon & Egg

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Mark Heath, who the hell do you think you are calling the majority of sensible supporters "hotheads" ? If you cannot see for yourself what ITFC has become under the current ownership & management then you should not even writing for this local "rag" Ipswich Star. The real supporters are those staying away from PR not wishing to fund (through the obscene ticket prices) the ultimate destruction of their club. Grow a pair Mr Heath and tackle the real problem of Evans if he would even see fit to talk to you.

    Brian Betts

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Convention would be if the manager is so "embarrassed" there are only two options :- 1 He hasn't got the resources to the job properly.. so he should quit 2 The resources he has chosen are wrong so he’s not doing the job he’s paid to… so he should be sacked. I think the majority of the is case of (1) and he’s been embarrassed to a massively wider audience by the TV presence… Mick is a good manager (and potentially a good TV pundit) .. I would not be surprised if he “walks”... far more honourable.

    ChelmaCommuta

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • It's increasingly obvious that he is lacking any ideas and cannot motivate the players he has got !..saying things like "I'd take a point" before a match does not give the right message to the players at all !...defeatist and negative !..

    freedomf

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • NOOOOOOO KEEP HIM IN

    john smyth

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Can we have a poll on whether Evans should sell up instead?

    Toby

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • ME needs to put up or go. £10k on two players is laughable when other clubs are paying millions for players. Evans is in the wrong sport if he thinks you can compete with no investment.

    Brobat blue

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Careful what you wish for, MM is better than most when there is no money in the club. ME is the real problem..............

    Hopefull

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Hey GITS©!! Are you hot-heads or sensible fans??!! Pretty obvious to me what you are!!*!*!!

    Basil Smallpiece

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

09:24 Mark Heath

09:24 Mark Heath
Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

This morning, in the wake of the most humiliating night in Ipswich Town’s history, we ask - is it time for boss Mick McCarthy to go?

