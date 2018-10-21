Opinion

Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half.

Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller, like most Town fans, is at his wits end... So, what next?

Town manager Paul Hurst walks towards the tunnel at full time.

To say that Saturday’s performance against QPR was one of the worst seen for a long while might not be too far from the truth.

But in all honesty, it’s become the norm rather than the exception over the past couple of years.

It’s something we’ve unfortunately become accustomed to.

What started as a season of fresh hope has already transcended any thoughts of better times ahead.

I really did not want to be saying this so soon, but I think it may soon be time to say thank you to Paul Hurst, but no thanks.

Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers walk from the pitch at full time.

I’ve been championing for time and patience from day one even right up to the win at Swansea a couple of weeks back. But I think he is painfully out of his depth at present with no sign of any shoots of recovery in anything currently being witnessed.

I did wonder how I could sit down and recycle my thoughts from so many poor games over the last 24 months and felt really deflated at the thought of where we are currently at.

But let’s get one thing straight, despite the season we’re having, I am still adamant that it was right to make the change when we did.

Just because it can justifiably argued it’s not been the right change, doesn’t mean that change should not have happened.

Fans at the Ipswich Town v QPR game.

How many of us have had bad relationships and found that moving onto a new partner has not proven much better?

It may have taken two or three partners to eventually find the one to connect with in the most perfect way possible.

I had a great tweet sent to me on Saturday night from Richard Wiseman who said: “Paul Hurst is simply not a good enough manager to lead our great football club and his appointment is sadly emblematic of an ownership regime that appears to know nothing – or have learned anything – about the sport in which they operate.”

I found myself in total agreement with Richard’s words and this perfectly summed up the two-fold problem at the club.

Janoi Donacien beats Pawel Wszolek to head the clear.

I think Hurst is now on borrowed time and should the axe be wielded anytime soon, I don’t know where Marcus Evans should go next and more worryingly, I don’t trust that he would know either.

I feel concerned that we’re staring relegation full in the face before October is even over.

I feel short-changed in the knowledge that we’ve only won two home games in 2018 and even then I had the misfortune to miss the win over Leeds in January.

So, I must go back to December 17,2017 to have had the pleasure of walking out of Portman Road following a win on a Saturday afternoon.

And yet another game where the cheap-ticket deal was in place, we failed to deliver, and many part-time fans would have left the ground vowing not to return for a quite a while. There was nothing in Saturday’s performance to suggest that better times are just around the corner.

Toto Nsiala catches Eberechi Eze to concede a penalty on the stroke of half time.

I’d say on that performance we’ll lose at Leeds and then my worry would be getting nothing out of Millwall, Preston or Reading before the next international break where it’s almost vital to need to win all three.

On a rare occasion that I could attend Saturday’s game together with my brother and both of my sons, with over 100 years of supporting Town between us, we left feeling despondent, dejected and bemused as to what lays ahead in the very near future of the club we all love so passionately.

Times have been very hard as an Ipswich fan over the last two years and yet, unless something happens very soon, I can only see it getting even worse.

Matthew Pennington heads clear during the first half.

