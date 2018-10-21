Partly Cloudy

Opinion

Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 October 2018

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller, like most Town fans, is at his wits end... So, what next?

Town manager Paul Hurst walks towards the tunnel at full time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Hurst walks towards the tunnel at full time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

To say that Saturday’s performance against QPR was one of the worst seen for a long while might not be too far from the truth.

But in all honesty, it’s become the norm rather than the exception over the past couple of years.

It’s something we’ve unfortunately become accustomed to.

What started as a season of fresh hope has already transcended any thoughts of better times ahead.

I really did not want to be saying this so soon, but I think it may soon be time to say thank you to Paul Hurst, but no thanks.

Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers walk from the pitch at full time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMCole Skuse and Luke Chambers walk from the pitch at full time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

I’ve been championing for time and patience from day one even right up to the win at Swansea a couple of weeks back. But I think he is painfully out of his depth at present with no sign of any shoots of recovery in anything currently being witnessed.

MORE: Northstander: I really think we will be relegated

I did wonder how I could sit down and recycle my thoughts from so many poor games over the last 24 months and felt really deflated at the thought of where we are currently at.

But let’s get one thing straight, despite the season we’re having, I am still adamant that it was right to make the change when we did.

Just because it can justifiably argued it’s not been the right change, doesn’t mean that change should not have happened.

Fans at the Ipswich Town v QPR game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFans at the Ipswich Town v QPR game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How many of us have had bad relationships and found that moving onto a new partner has not proven much better?

It may have taken two or three partners to eventually find the one to connect with in the most perfect way possible.

I had a great tweet sent to me on Saturday night from Richard Wiseman who said: “Paul Hurst is simply not a good enough manager to lead our great football club and his appointment is sadly emblematic of an ownership regime that appears to know nothing – or have learned anything – about the sport in which they operate.”

I found myself in total agreement with Richard’s words and this perfectly summed up the two-fold problem at the club.

MORE: Players have to take their responsibilities... Hurst

Janoi Donacien beats Pawel Wszolek to head the clear. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJanoi Donacien beats Pawel Wszolek to head the clear. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

I think Hurst is now on borrowed time and should the axe be wielded anytime soon, I don’t know where Marcus Evans should go next and more worryingly, I don’t trust that he would know either.

I feel concerned that we’re staring relegation full in the face before October is even over.

I feel short-changed in the knowledge that we’ve only won two home games in 2018 and even then I had the misfortune to miss the win over Leeds in January.

So, I must go back to December 17,2017 to have had the pleasure of walking out of Portman Road following a win on a Saturday afternoon.

And yet another game where the cheap-ticket deal was in place, we failed to deliver, and many part-time fans would have left the ground vowing not to return for a quite a while. There was nothing in Saturday’s performance to suggest that better times are just around the corner.

Toto Nsiala catches Eberechi Eze to concede a penalty on the stroke of half time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMToto Nsiala catches Eberechi Eze to concede a penalty on the stroke of half time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

MORE: Town player ratings after the defeat to QPR

I’d say on that performance we’ll lose at Leeds and then my worry would be getting nothing out of Millwall, Preston or Reading before the next international break where it’s almost vital to need to win all three.

On a rare occasion that I could attend Saturday’s game together with my brother and both of my sons, with over 100 years of supporting Town between us, we left feeling despondent, dejected and bemused as to what lays ahead in the very near future of the club we all love so passionately.

Times have been very hard as an Ipswich fan over the last two years and yet, unless something happens very soon, I can only see it getting even worse.

Just time to say that our mascot Crazee got in touch with me recently to tell me of a ‘Defeat Dementia’ walk that he took part in to raise money for charity.

Matthew Pennington heads clear during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMMatthew Pennington heads clear during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The club has donated two signed shirts for the cause that Crazee hopes will boost the funds that he is raising. To be in with a chance of winning one of the signed shirts, please donate a minimum of £5 at:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mascotitfcshirts

and closing date is Sunday May 5, 2019.

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Yesterday, 17:32 Andy Warren
Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Former Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland has questioned Paul Hurst’s recruitment strategy and decision-making while admitting he fears for the future of his former club.

Catch up on what was said in our Ipswich Town webchat

Yesterday, 12:43 Andy Warren
Fans at the Ipswich Town v QPR game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town are rock bottom of the Championship following their 2-0 home loss to QPR on Saturday. Andy Warren will be hosting a webchat from 12.30pm to discuss what’s going on with the Blues.

‘We all take the blame as a team... we have to put things right’ - Pennington on Town’s situation

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Matthew Pennington knows Ipswich Town need to cut out the mistakes . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Matthew Pennington knows the Ipswich Town players must take their share of the blame after the 2-0 home loss to QPR saw the Blues return to the bottom of the Championship.

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Yesterday, 06:00
Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller, like most Town fans, is at his wits end... So, what next?

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: A seven-goal thriller at Selhurst Park, plus Town sixth in Premier League

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Ross Halls
On this day in 2003, Town was involved in a seven goal thriller at Selhurst Park

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features wins over Crystal Palace and Tottenham, while the Blues also sat sixth in the Premier League table on this day in the year 2000.

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Not good enough, out of their depth and destined for the drop – prove us all wrong Hurst and players

Sunday, October 21, 2018
Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst walks towards the tunnel following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town returned to the bottom of the Championship table with a 2-0 home defeat to QPR yesterday. Blues reporter STUART WATSON gives his considered verdict.

Opinion: Northstander: ‘I really can see us being relegated’ So does Evans stick or twist?

Sunday, October 21, 2018
QPR celebrate after their early goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Northstander Terry Hunt paints a very gloomy picture of Town’s current plight. But, what happens now?

‘I’ll take my responsibility but the players have to take theirs as well’ - Hurst after QPR loss

Saturday, October 20, 2018 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Hurst walks towards the tunnel at full time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Hurst insisted his players must stand up and take responsibility after an exchange of views in the dressing room following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades after Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home loss at home to Queens Park Rangers

Saturday, October 20, 2018 ndy Warren
Matthew Pennington heads clear during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Andy Warren hands out his playing grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

Opinion: Stu says – Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home defeat to QPR

Saturday, October 20, 2018 Stuart Watson
Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers walk from the pitch at full time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town returned to the foot of the Championship table following a 2-0 home defeat to QPR this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

