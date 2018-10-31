Newton Green golfer wins the Suffolk Golf Union Order of Merit

Jed Seeley of Newton Green with the Dick Berendt Millennium Salver as Suffolk Golf Union order of merit winner with sponsor Andrew Johnson of Woodward Markwell (left) and SGU president Colin Firmin. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

Jed Seeley of Newton Green is the Suffolk Golf Union order of merit champion.

He went into the final inaugural Race to Aldeburgh event on Sunday just five points behind James Biggs of Diss.

Seeley’s round of 72 saw him run away with the Dick Berendt Millennium Salver and win a voucher for £200 as well as an entry fee and travel expenses to an England Golf championship next year.

Boosted by a birdie at the second hole, Seeley was level par at the turn when he was five shots ahead of Biggs.n He never relaxed his grip.

Biggs ended runner-up although on the day he was joint fourth with a round of 75. He is looking forward to a lengthy golfing break in La Manga to prepare himself for next season.

Josh Driver of Diss has not been playing much golf in recent months but proved that he can still strike a good ball. His round of 73 made him runner-up on the day with Calvin Sherwood (Rookery Park) third with 74.

Andrew Johnson of sponsors Woodward Markwell presented the prizes after a day of mixed weather.

There were periods of glorious sunshine. There also squally cold winds and rain which made scoring difficult.

Jack Butcher of Gorleston won the David Houston Salver for the junior order of merit.

Although he was beaten by fellow juniors Max Weaver, Dominic Rudd and Teddy Hall on the day, he had built up a large overall lead during the course of the season.

Simon Bearman of Newton Green was the senior order of merit winner in his first year in this category.

The event was well supported and will be repeated next year when the final will be staged before the clocks change. It was cutting it fine for daylight on Sunday.

Race to Aldeburgh scores

72: Jed Seeley (Newton Green).

73: Josh Driver (Diss).

74: Calvin Sherwood (Rookery Park).

75: Danny Western (Gorleston), James Biggs (Diss).

76: Greg Hills (Felixstowe).

77: Max Weaver (Bury St Edmunds), Dominic Rudd (Thorpeness).

78: Teddy Hall (Bury St Edmunds), Sam Byford (Ipswich), Luke Thompson (Rookery Park).

79: Neil Meadows (Felixstowe), Chris Fleming (Ipswich), Charlie Taylor (Diss).

80: Justin Millard (Bury St Edmunds), James Tyler (Ipswich), Simon Bearman (Newton Green).

81: Ben Sayers (Felixstowe).

82: Tim Hedin (Aldeburgh), John Maddock (Gorleston), Sam Debenham (Hintlesham).

83: Ricky Dzierozynski (Woodbridge), Jack Butcher (Gorleston).

85: Will Wright (Aldeburgh), Adam Sheldrake (Felixstowe).

87: Andy Whittaker (Woodbridge).

88: Bill Stevenitt (Hintlesham).

89: Marc Duszynski (Ipswich).

90: Daniel Crosby (Gorleston).

94: Ben Newman (Rookery Park).

95: Conal Downing (Rookery Park).

No returns: Nigel Fosker (Felixstowe), Russell Oakey (Newton Green), Chris Bartrum (Diss).

Suffolk Order of Merit (for Dick Berendt Millennium Salver): 835 points: Seeley. 680: Biggs 555: Western. 450: Sherwood. 421: Thompson. 359: Byford. 300: Driver. 140: Hills. 90: Rudd and M Weaver.

Junior Order of Merit (for Dave Houston Salver): Butcher.

Senior Order of Merit: Bearman.

On the day: Handicap: Net 72: M Weaver on count back from Rudd. 74: Hall.

Scratch (no player can win more than one prize): 72: Driver. 74: Sherwood, 76: Hills.

JAMIE Abbott (Ipswich) is drawn to play at Desert Springs in stage two of the PGA European Tour qualifying school which starts on Friday.

Others at that venue include Todd Clements of Braintree, former Wentworth winner Simon Khan and former Lincolnshire county player Nathan Kimsey.

Sam Forgan (Stowmarket) will be at Alenda where one of his opponents will be Allen John, the German star of deaf golf.

Paul Maddy (Gog Magog) and Dale Whitnell (Forrester Park) will be at Las Colinas while Hugo Dobson (Woodbridge) and Miles Collins (Stoke by Nayland) are named at El Elcin, a course which has replaced Panoramica.

The final stage will be at Lumine Golf Club between November 10 and 15.

BURY St Edmunds seniors Alan Garrett and Chris Whyatt won the Suffolk Winter Alliance better ball Stableford at Newton Green on a warm and sunny day.

They amassed 45 points beating Gareth Evans and E Penfold of the host club by one point.

Laurie and James Hastie of Haverhill were third with 43. There was a field of 71 including five ladies.

Sam Forgan (Stowmarket) was the only professional. He had two over par 71.

The next Alliance meeting will be at Stowmarket on Sunday.

Other leading scores

42: D Brace and R Bland, D Simpkin and C Briggs, P Walters and L Hart.

41: G Scott and T Lyons.

40: A Hammond and N Spong, I Smith and D Goddard, K Rooney and C Leathers, A Cherry and D Lumsden, S Gray and J Partridge.

39: L Fish and M Wasdall, A Goodwin and P Fairbrother, G Borthwick and R Gardiner, T Brace and T Warren, P Flannigan and S Kidby, G Howard and B Aldous.

38: J Blatchly and L Turner, J Williams and D Yates, R Davies and G Vandervord, K McCredie and M Eaton, S Forgan and A Forgan, J Snow and M Baxter.

37: P Samain and R Walters.

36: C Leys and R Deasy, L Osborn and T Etheridge, R Holmes and L Norman, G Davis and C Ward, R Taylor and W Darling.

35: L O’Donovan and S Brown, D Matter and M Parkinson.

33: R Spong and G Clemson.

32: I Harvey and M Toon.

31: B Castle and R Toone.