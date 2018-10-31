Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Newton Green golfer wins the Suffolk Golf Union Order of Merit

31 October, 2018 - 15:04
Jed Seeley of Newton Green with the Dick Berendt Millennium Salver as Suffolk Golf Union order of merit winner with sponsor Andrew Johnson of Woodward Markwell (left) and SGU president Colin Firmin. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Jed Seeley of Newton Green with the Dick Berendt Millennium Salver as Suffolk Golf Union order of merit winner with sponsor Andrew Johnson of Woodward Markwell (left) and SGU president Colin Firmin. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Archant

Jed Seeley of Newton Green is the Suffolk Golf Union order of merit champion.

He went into the final inaugural Race to Aldeburgh event on Sunday just five points behind James Biggs of Diss.

Seeley’s round of 72 saw him run away with the Dick Berendt Millennium Salver and win a voucher for £200 as well as an entry fee and travel expenses to an England Golf championship next year.

Boosted by a birdie at the second hole, Seeley was level par at the turn when he was five shots ahead of Biggs.n He never relaxed his grip.

Biggs ended runner-up although on the day he was joint fourth with a round of 75. He is looking forward to a lengthy golfing break in La Manga to prepare himself for next season.

Josh Driver of Diss has not been playing much golf in recent months but proved that he can still strike a good ball. His round of 73 made him runner-up on the day with Calvin Sherwood (Rookery Park) third with 74.

Andrew Johnson of sponsors Woodward Markwell presented the prizes after a day of mixed weather.

There were periods of glorious sunshine. There also squally cold winds and rain which made scoring difficult.

Jack Butcher of Gorleston won the David Houston Salver for the junior order of merit.

Although he was beaten by fellow juniors Max Weaver, Dominic Rudd and Teddy Hall on the day, he had built up a large overall lead during the course of the season.

Simon Bearman of Newton Green was the senior order of merit winner in his first year in this category.

The event was well supported and will be repeated next year when the final will be staged before the clocks change. It was cutting it fine for daylight on Sunday.

Race to Aldeburgh scores

72: Jed Seeley (Newton Green).

73: Josh Driver (Diss).

74: Calvin Sherwood (Rookery Park).

75: Danny Western (Gorleston), James Biggs (Diss).

76: Greg Hills (Felixstowe).

77: Max Weaver (Bury St Edmunds), Dominic Rudd (Thorpeness).

78: Teddy Hall (Bury St Edmunds), Sam Byford (Ipswich), Luke Thompson (Rookery Park).

79: Neil Meadows (Felixstowe), Chris Fleming (Ipswich), Charlie Taylor (Diss).

80: Justin Millard (Bury St Edmunds), James Tyler (Ipswich), Simon Bearman (Newton Green).

81: Ben Sayers (Felixstowe).

82: Tim Hedin (Aldeburgh), John Maddock (Gorleston), Sam Debenham (Hintlesham).

83: Ricky Dzierozynski (Woodbridge), Jack Butcher (Gorleston).

85: Will Wright (Aldeburgh), Adam Sheldrake (Felixstowe).

87: Andy Whittaker (Woodbridge).

88: Bill Stevenitt (Hintlesham).

89: Marc Duszynski (Ipswich).

90: Daniel Crosby (Gorleston).

94: Ben Newman (Rookery Park).

95: Conal Downing (Rookery Park).

No returns: Nigel Fosker (Felixstowe), Russell Oakey (Newton Green), Chris Bartrum (Diss).

Suffolk Order of Merit (for Dick Berendt Millennium Salver): 835 points: Seeley. 680: Biggs 555: Western. 450: Sherwood. 421: Thompson. 359: Byford. 300: Driver. 140: Hills. 90: Rudd and M Weaver.

Junior Order of Merit (for Dave Houston Salver): Butcher.

Senior Order of Merit: Bearman.

On the day: Handicap: Net 72: M Weaver on count back from Rudd. 74: Hall.

Scratch (no player can win more than one prize): 72: Driver. 74: Sherwood, 76: Hills.

JAMIE Abbott (Ipswich) is drawn to play at Desert Springs in stage two of the PGA European Tour qualifying school which starts on Friday.

Others at that venue include Todd Clements of Braintree, former Wentworth winner Simon Khan and former Lincolnshire county player Nathan Kimsey.

Sam Forgan (Stowmarket) will be at Alenda where one of his opponents will be Allen John, the German star of deaf golf.

Paul Maddy (Gog Magog) and Dale Whitnell (Forrester Park) will be at Las Colinas while Hugo Dobson (Woodbridge) and Miles Collins (Stoke by Nayland) are named at El Elcin, a course which has replaced Panoramica.

The final stage will be at Lumine Golf Club between November 10 and 15.

BURY St Edmunds seniors Alan Garrett and Chris Whyatt won the Suffolk Winter Alliance better ball Stableford at Newton Green on a warm and sunny day.

They amassed 45 points beating Gareth Evans and E Penfold of the host club by one point.

Laurie and James Hastie of Haverhill were third with 43. There was a field of 71 including five ladies.

Sam Forgan (Stowmarket) was the only professional. He had two over par 71.

The next Alliance meeting will be at Stowmarket on Sunday.

Other leading scores

42: D Brace and R Bland, D Simpkin and C Briggs, P Walters and L Hart.

41: G Scott and T Lyons.

40: A Hammond and N Spong, I Smith and D Goddard, K Rooney and C Leathers, A Cherry and D Lumsden, S Gray and J Partridge.

39: L Fish and M Wasdall, A Goodwin and P Fairbrother, G Borthwick and R Gardiner, T Brace and T Warren, P Flannigan and S Kidby, G Howard and B Aldous.

38: J Blatchly and L Turner, J Williams and D Yates, R Davies and G Vandervord, K McCredie and M Eaton, S Forgan and A Forgan, J Snow and M Baxter.

37: P Samain and R Walters.

36: C Leys and R Deasy, L Osborn and T Etheridge, R Holmes and L Norman, G Davis and C Ward, R Taylor and W Darling.

35: L O’Donovan and S Brown, D Matter and M Parkinson.

33: R Spong and G Clemson.

32: I Harvey and M Toon.

31: B Castle and R Toone.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Joe Royle’s reign begins with a win in Europe

53 minutes ago Ross Halls
Joe Royle was in the Ipswich dug out for the first time on this day in 2002

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and somewhat suitably, today features the first game in charge for a much-loved former Blues boss.

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

13:04 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has been impressed with the attitude of his Ipswich Town players during his first few days at the club’s Playford Road training base.

Opinion: Paul Lambert: Loved and loathed at Colchester United

13:02
A rare occasion when then-U's boss Paul Lambert opted for a suit rather than a track-suit. Picture: PA

Colchester United writer Carl Marston reported on every one of Paul Lambert’s 43 games in charge of the U’s, in 2008-09. Here he reflects on the Lambert era, and what Town fans can expect from their new boss.

Video: ‘We have to create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun’ - Lambert wants to remove fear factor at Town

06:00 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) and new first team coach Matt Gill pictured ahead of training yesterday. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert says task number one is to inject some fun factor at Ipswich Town – both for the players and the fans.

‘I don’t want to harp back to Norwich... Ipswich is my club now’ - Lambert looking to the future

Yesterday, 17:18 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert once managed Norwich City but is now the manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert wants to be judged on his performance as Ipswich Town manager and not his Norwich City past.

Kings of Anglia podcast: Kings of Anglia - Hurst out, Lambert in and the story behind a mad week at Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 17:15 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has replaced Paul Hurst as Ipswich Town manager.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back for another episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Video: Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

Yesterday, 16:35 Mark Heath
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gave his first press conference today - and here’s what we made of it.

Pride, passion, creating unity and beating the odds - the full transcript of Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference

Yesterday, 12:33 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert meets with local and national press for the first time as Town boss. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert was officially unveiled as Ipswich Town manager this morning and discussed his pride at taking the jobb, creating unity and a desire for success.

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

Yesterday, 12:17 Stuart Watson
All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert held his first press conference as Ipswich Town manager this morning. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Yesterday, 11:28 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert met the media for the first time this morning – and you can watch his whole press conference back here.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24