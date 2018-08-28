Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Video

McGreal gives his verdict on U’s win and Norris’ injury

PUBLISHED: 17:41 03 November 2018

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal just before half-time against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal just before half-time against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United boss John McGreal was in a bouyant moood after his side’s 1-0 home win over Swindon Town this afternoon, achieved courtesy of Sammie Szmodics’ goal in first-half injury-time, as the U’s burst into the top three.

Luke Norris is about to be stretchered off the pitch after picking up a first half injury against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIXLuke Norris is about to be stretchered off the pitch after picking up a first half injury against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

The only black spot was an injury to leading scorer Luke Norris, who was taken to hospital with an ankle problem.

With regards the win, McGreal enthused: “I thought we deserved to be ahead at half-time.

“When Luke got injured, I had a choice of whether to bring on Mikael (Mandron) up front, or else bring on Dicko (Brennan Dickenson) and move Noubs (Frank Nouble) up top.

“I chose the latter and we ended up scoring the goal shortly afterwards.

“Frank (Nouble) showed his strength and put in a lovely ball for Sammie (Szmodics). It was a good finish, and I thought we deserved it,” added McGreal.

- Full U’s match report as U’s go third

Szmodics tucked home his sixth goal of the season, in the fifth minute of injury-time at the end of the first half, to seal the win, and move the U’s up to third in the League Two table.

Ex-Swindon striker Norris had been stretched off with a serious-looking leg injury, towards the end of the first half, but the U’s disappointment turned to joy when Szmodics steered them into the lead with what proved to be the only goal of the match.

Szomdics was in the right place to calmly slot home into an unguarded net, from 10 yards out, following an excellent low delivery by Nouble.

With reference to Norris’ injury, McGreal said: “Luke has gone to hospital with Tony Flynn (physio) and his Mum and Mrs, to get it checked out,” explained McGreal.

“It looked nasty. He was moving backwards, when he felt something in either the ankle or the Achilles area. No one was near him at the time.

“These things happen in football. Sometimes you score against your old team, and sometimes you suffer an injury against your old team.

“He was in a lot of pain at half-time,” added McGreal.

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

7 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

17:07 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Live Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

12:00 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has called on Ipswich Town fans to throw their support behind his team as he begins his rescue mission with a ‘huge’ home clash with Preston.

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: Chris Sutton: Ignorance isn’t always bliss!

Yesterday, 18:06 Mike Bacon
Chris Sutton, right. In Mike Bacon's opinion Sutton was a much better player than he is a pundit! Photo: PA

Bacon’s Bites: MIKE BACON takes a look at how Chris Sutton managed to annoy the non-league world, as well as speedway shooting itself in the foot... again!

Video False dawns, raising expectations and preserving records - how Town bosses past fared in opening games

Yesterday, 16:05 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert takes charge of his first Ipswich Town game this weekend, following in the footsteps of Roy Keane, Mick McCarthy and Joe Royle

Ahead of Paul Lambert’s first game as Ipswich Town boss, ANDY WARREN looks at how recent Blues managers fared in their opening matches in charge

‘Paul being there certainly changes things’ - Neil on the battle of the former Norwich bosses

Yesterday, 14:34 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert and Alex Neil go head-to-head this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Preston boss Alex Neil admits preparation has been difficult as he prepares to take on Paul Lambert in his opening game as Ipswich Town manager.

Poll ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

Yesterday, 12:36 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers was part of the Ipswich Town side that avoided relegation in 2012. Picture: STEVE WALLER/ARCHANT

Luke Chambers has been here before.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Kuqi at the double as Ipswich put five past Blades

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
Shefki Kuqi scored twice in Town's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we take a look back at the Blues scoring five against Sheffield United, plus beating Liverpool.

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

Yesterday, 06:19 Jake Foxford
Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Live Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24