Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

U’s targeting three league wins on the bounce

PUBLISHED: 06:08 23 October 2018

John McGreal, hoping his U's side can make it three league wins on the bounce at Grimsby Town tonight. Picture; STEVE WALLER

John McGreal, hoping his U's side can make it three league wins on the bounce at Grimsby Town tonight. Picture; STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ambitious Colchester United have an outside chance of even breaking into the automatic promotion zone, when they travel to Cleethorpes to take on hosts Grimsby Town this evening.

John McGreal’s men have risen to fifth spot in League Two, just two points adrift of the top three, following back-to-back wins over Crawley Town (3-1 at home) and at Morecambe (1-0).

The U’s are now eying up a third successive league victory, at lowly Grimsby Town – the Essex club have not won three league games on the spin for seven months, since beating Stevenage (away, Luton (home) and Forest Green Rovers (away) in late March/early April.

A win at Blundell Park tonight, with third-placed MK Dons (at home to Notts County) and fourth-placed Newport County (at Bury) failing to beat their opponents, would see the U’s burst into the top three. In fact, the U’s could even leapfrog second-placed Exeter, if they lose at Crawley.

Boss McGreal said: “This win (at Morecambe) sets us up nicely for Grimsby.

“I don’t know who puts these fixtures together, but we’ve got to recover and get back into it as soon as we can. We’ll be early on the road on Tuesday morning.

“If we need to change a few things, then we have a good enough squad to do that.

“Sammie (Szmodics) got the all-clear after an X-ray (on his leg). It’s just soft tissue, but he didn’t feel right to play, so Courtney (Senior) came into this position and got his goal. It was a bit of brilliance with the finish.”

Referring to the narrow win at the Globe Arena, McGreal said: “I thought we were excellent in the first half, and were much the better team.

“Morecambe gambled in the second-half. It was backs-to-the-wall and we were hanging on at certain times, not once or twice but on a handful of occasions.

“I thought our back three and the keeper were excellent. Rene (Gilmartin) did not really have a shot to save, due to those ahead of him putting their bodies on the line. We tried to take the sting out of the game, but they kept at us.

“There were lots of positives, and a lovely clean-sheet, while we always looked a threat on the counter-attack.

“We had conceded six goals in our previous two away games (at Oldham and Stevenage), so it was great to get a clean-sheet. It keeps us consolidated in those play-off positions. We had to change it, to a back three, having not had the best set of results away from home of late,” added McGreal.

Topic Tags:

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Yesterday, 17:50 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst discussed playing style, signings, the role of senior players and changes required at Ipswich Town during his press conference this morning.

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Yesterday, 14:36 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship after 13 games. Here’s what striker Freddie Sears had to say about the threat of relegation, rumours of discontent and manager Paul Hurst’s methods.

‘A different voice can be beneficial’ - Hurst confirms coach Hogg is working with first-team

Yesterday, 13:21 Andy Warren
Chris Hogg is working with the Ipswich Town first team. Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst believes a ‘different voice’ can benefit his Ipswich Town side after confirming Chris Hogg has stepped up to help coach the first team.

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Yesterday, 12:52 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst believes talk of owner Marcus Evans already lining up a possible replacement is simply ‘hearsay’.

Video: ‘People do not have the full story’ – Hurst on why World Cup players are in reserve and make-up of back four

Yesterday, 12:30 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has hinted Bartosz Bialkowski could return to the side at Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has responded to criticism surrounding his decision to leave two World Cup players on the bench and admitted he may put Bartosz Bialkowski back in goal at Leeds United tomorrow night.

Video: Watch: Hurst insists ‘there is a lot he would change’ as Ipswich boss discusses style, signings and direction

Yesterday, 10:42 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst will speak to the media this morning. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst told the media that there is a lot at the club which needs to change when he held his press conference ahead of the clash with Leeds this morning.

Ipswich Town are rock bottom of the Championship and relegation’s a real concern... so how has it come to this?

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Paul Hurst’s Ipswich sit bottom of the Championship with just one win to their name. Here ANDY WARREN looks at how it’s come to this for Hurst and the Blues.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Paul Mariner sent off and Happy Birthday Dave Johnson

Yesterday, 16:06 Ross Halls
It was on this day in 2007 the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at home

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes two unbeaten home runs and Paul Mariner seeing red

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Mon, 17:32 Andy Warren
Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Former Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland has questioned Paul Hurst’s recruitment strategy and decision-making while admitting he fears for the future of his former club.

Catch up on what was said in our Ipswich Town webchat

Mon, 12:43 Andy Warren
Fans at the Ipswich Town v QPR game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town are rock bottom of the Championship following their 2-0 home loss to QPR on Saturday. Andy Warren will be hosting a webchat from 12.30pm to discuss what’s going on with the Blues.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24