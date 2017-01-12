Partly Cloudy

King’s Field in Aldeburgh to host ‘bigger array of events’ after £82k Sport England revamp

12:23 12 January 2017

King's Field in Aldeburgh

Archant

Archant

A Suffolk recreation ground is set to be improved “massively” after an £82,500 grant was awarded to tackle drainage problems and create new sports facilities.

Comment
Councillor Sally JonesCouncillor Sally Jones

Aldeburgh Town Council said it was “absolutely delighted” with the funding provided by Sport England, which is hoped to enable King’s Field to host an “even bigger array” of events.

Over recent years, the recreation ground, which is the largest in the town, has become unusable after heavy rain, due to its location close to marshes.

Following the funding announcement, the council, together with Sport England, will work to improve the site’s drainage and create improved facilities for rugby, football, and other sports.

The newly-drained field will provide Aldeburgh and Thorpeness Rugby Club with an extra pitch and larger training area, which it requires, having expanded rapidly since moving to the site in March 2015.

Sport England LogoSport England Logo

Councillor Sally Jones, chairman of the town council’s property and finance committee, led the project to secure the grant, which was awarded from the Protecting Playing Fields Scheme.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the grant,” she said. “It will improve King’s Field massively.”

“The land there is frequently too wet for any sporting activity and the only solution was to lay a brand new system of drainage.

“We can’t thank Sport England enough for this money. It will make a huge difference to sporting facilities in the town.

“We’re hoping to bring back football to the town and host an even bigger array of events, such as fun days, concerts and fireworks.”

The work, which will start in the summer, will involve digging up a substantial section of King’s Field, installing a network of drains and then relaying the entire surface. The field will be out of action during that time.

“It’s a small sacrifice to make to ensure the town gets the sporting facilities it deserves,” Ms Jones said.

“A better-drained recreation ground will ensure all-year-round use.”

