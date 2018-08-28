Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Kings of Anglia podcast: Kings of Anglia - Hurst out, Lambert in and the story behind a mad week at Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 17:15 30 October 2018

Paul Lambert has replaced Paul Hurst as Ipswich Town manager.

Paul Lambert has replaced Paul Hurst as Ipswich Town manager.

Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back for another episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

This week we recap how Paul Hurst’s departure unfolded and how the Paul Lambert era began, as well as looking at the new Ipswich boss’s first press conference.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with young Ipswich Town star Flynn Downes.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.

Topic Tags:

‘I don’t want to harp back to Norwich... Ipswich is my club now’ - Lambert looking to the future

17:18 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert once managed Norwich City but is now the manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert wants to be judged on his performance as Ipswich Town manager and not his Norwich City past.

Kings of Anglia podcast: Kings of Anglia - Hurst out, Lambert in and the story behind a mad week at Ipswich Town

17:15 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has replaced Paul Hurst as Ipswich Town manager.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back for another episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Video: Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

16:35 Mark Heath
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gave his first press conference today - and here’s what we made of it.

Pride, passion, creating unity and beating the odds - the full transcript of Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference

12:33 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert meets with local and national press for the first time as Town boss. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert was officially unveiled as Ipswich Town manager this morning and discussed his pride at taking the jobb, creating unity and a desire for success.

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

12:17 Stuart Watson
All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert held his first press conference as Ipswich Town manager this morning. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

11:28 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert met the media for the first time this morning – and you can watch his whole press conference back here.

Opinion: ‘Excellent, only way is up with Lambert’ - Town fans react to boss Lambert’s first press conference

10:58 Mark Heath
Paul Lambert was unveiled as Ipswich Town boss this morning. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to give their thoughts on Paul Lambert’s first press conference as Blues’ boss – here’s a selection of what they’ve been saying.

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

06:00 Andy Warren
New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is preparing for his first game in charge against Preston on Saturday. ANDY WARREN looks at his most pressing issues.

Lambert pays tribute to victims of Leicester helicopter crash

Yesterday, 14:39 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was at Leicester City today to pay his tributes to those who lost their lives in Saturday's helicopter crash. Photo: Sky Sports

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was at Leicester City today to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in Saturday night’s helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Yesterday, 13:29 Andy Warren
Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has brought a team of three with him to Portman Road. ANDY WARREN looks at the men behind the boss.

Most read

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe found following appeal

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24