Kings of Anglia podcast: Kings of Anglia - Hurst out, Lambert in and the story behind a mad week at Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert has replaced Paul Hurst as Ipswich Town manager. Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back for another episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we recap how Paul Hurst’s departure unfolded and how the Paul Lambert era began, as well as looking at the new Ipswich boss’s first press conference.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

ITUNES

DEEZER

SPOTIFY

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with young Ipswich Town star Flynn Downes.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.