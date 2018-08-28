Kings of Anglia podcast: Kings of Anglia - Hurst out, Lambert in and the story behind a mad week at Ipswich Town
PUBLISHED: 17:15 30 October 2018
Archant
Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back for another episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.
This week we recap how Paul Hurst’s departure unfolded and how the Paul Lambert era began, as well as looking at the new Ipswich boss’s first press conference.
